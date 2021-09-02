Tennis Azarenka calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations





By Steve Keating NEW YORK (Reuters) Victoria Azarenka advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday with a 6-3 7-6 (1) win over Italian Jasmine Paolini, and said she was happy to play in front of an audience again at Flushing Meadows , especially vaccinated fans. Azarenka reached the final last year before losing to Naomi Osaka, but did so in empty stadiums as COVID-19 restrictions barred spectators from entering the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. This year the fans are back, but only those who have a vaccination certificate and the 18th-placed Belarusian admitted they didn’t know why the rules don’t apply to players. It has been great to play in front of fans again and to be largely vaccinated, said the two-time Australian Open champion, who withdrew from a WTA Tour event in April as it coincided with her planned COVID-19 vaccination. I find that a bit bizarre that fans should be vaccinated and players not. So I think it’s inevitable in my view that it will be made mandatory at some point, like other leagues do. I don’t see the point in shutting it down because I think we all want to be safe, we all want to keep doing our jobs. The New York City mayor’s office last week mandated proof of vaccine to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the major plays his primetime games. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) then chose to extend the vaccination requirement to all participants 12 years of age or older entering the sprawling facility. Both the WTA and ATP have urged players to get vaccinated, but some have expressed reservations and declared the decision free of choice. The world’s number three, Stefanos Tsitsipas, said he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it was made compulsory to play tennis, which was sharply reprimanded by the Greek government. Novak Djokovic, the world number one bidding to complete the calendar year’s Grand Slam at the US Open, said in April that he hoped the COVID-19 vaccine would not become mandatory for players and has declined questions about to answer his own vaccination status. I respect everyone’s opinion as long as it’s not a conspiracy theory, said Azarenka, a three-time US Open runner-up. If you really have decent knowledge and research and you have facts and statistics and research, that’s a different conversation. I hope that as an association we make the best decision for our business, for our health, for the tournaments, for the public. (Reporting by Steve Keating in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2021/09/01/tennis-azarenka-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos