Field hockey: Winslow looks set for another year as a team to beat

WATERVILLE The last time there was a championship trophy to play for in Class B, the Winslow field hockey team was the one to close out the season.

If their season opener is any indication, the Black Raiders look like a team that could finish in that position again this year.

Noella Pepin scored three goals, Sage Clukey and Leah Knight had two and Winslow defeated Waterville 10-0 in the opener for both teams on Wednesday.

It was only the first game, but Winslow, who beat York for the 2019 title, looked like a team in sync with wave after wave of attacking pressure. The Black Raiders made a total of 17 corners and scored five.

“It was a really fun game, and I think it set the mood for all of us about how our season will go,” Pepin said. “When we started (this year), we were everywhere. But I think this game really showed how much teamwork we have and how well we work together. We weren’t like that in the beginning, but I think we’ve really grown over the past few weeks.”

“We’re really good at working together,” Knight said. “We always emphasize that we use our passes instead of dribbling because they just get the ball on the pitch much faster. It worked well for us today.”

Winslow coach Mary Beth Bourgoin said the summer has been a successful one in terms of shaping her players into a team that can make noise again in the ever-competitive Class B pitch.

“There were problems with injuries, and that was our goal. I try to reduce team unity and communication. And it’s coming,” she said. “They’ve worked hard for the past two and a half weeks. They’ve given me everything they’ve got.”

As for that Class B photo, Bourgoin said there are too many contenders to feel like her team has a target on its back.

“I think that’s always a focus, but I also know that with KVAC B and Northern B being as hard as it is, I think we’re always looking at ‘There’s Lawrence and there’s Gardiner, and now we’ve got Cony , and then there’s Belfast,” she said. “It’s always who’s around the corner, who to be ready for. We won two years ago, but it’s been two years, there’s been COVID and things are changing .”

However, the players applaud the championship talk. They do some themselves.

“A lot of our motivation for practice goes back to states and winning them,” Pepin said. “It’s the goal of our season.”

One of Winslow’s greatest benefits in that endeavor is a strong senior base. The Black Raiders started six seniors in Clukey, Knight, Kassidy Bibeau, Joscelyn Denis, Alaina Lambert and Maddie Lower, and Denis and Lower also scored goals on Wednesday.

“I’m lucky,” said Bourgoin. “I have six of them and I am so happy with the way they lead as a group. … They all lead in their own way.”

One of the newer assets for the team was seen in Pepin, who was a basketball player as a freshman, spent the season getting used to the game as a sophomore, and now looks poised to be a factor in the Winslow offense.

“She is this gift, the way I look at it,” said Bourgoin, who also scored a goal from Hunter Lee. “You saw her speed (with how) she can get from one end to the other, like, ‘Yeah, yeah, there she goes.’ She plays with confidence, and she is so coachable.”

Waterville got 15 saves from senior Yuliya Paquette. Coach Caitlyn Poulin said her team, which will be led by seniors Gabby Maines and Raylee Gilbert, should grow together on the field, but she expects it to become a competitive unit as the season progresses.

“(We have) a really strong group of girls who, I think if they move a little bit more… they’ll do so well,” Poulin said. “I now have six seniors. Four of them only started playing two or three years ago, but they really picked it up and went out of their way to own the ball and play together.”

