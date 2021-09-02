Lions beat Panthers in Port Lincoln table tennis | Port Lincoln Times





Tigers 8 (28) def Croppos 4 (17) The club welcomed club cult figure Kevin ‘Wedge’ Westbury back after a 5-6 year hiatus as Croppos’ replacement. With his super bat back in the right direction, he defeated Lesley Kolega in the first round of singles 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-6. Maxy Williams playing with a dodgy hip won three of his four and Croppos Angelika Sederstrom played in the top two tonight, beating Wade Gray in impressive fashion with patience and precision to win 11-9, 11-8, 9- 11, 11-8. The best for Tigers was that Stocky Stockham won all 4, while for Croppos Angelika and Kevin won two games each. Lions 6 (27) beats Panthers 6 (22) With each round of singles and doubles all over the scorecard, it came down to sets and it was Lions who proved more successful in taking home the win. Permanent substitute for Panthers, Isaac Telfer came in from two sets behind to take a close-up on women’s Lincoln Open champion Sally Kunze 9-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9. Between number one scoring to one for the season was the Panthers’ Dan Challinger who had to play some ridiculous shots never to be seen again to take a win over 14-year-old wunderkind Nathan Fong. Challinger was lucky enough to beat the first set, then fell 4-8 behind in the third to take the win 12-10, 4-11, 11-9, 11-5. Best for Panthers was Challinger with all four wins and for Lions Martin Sheridan and Mick Poole won three for their team. Gladiators 9 (29) beats Dodgers 3 (19) At the top of the table, Gladiators welcomed their star number one player Russell Fordham and he did not disappoint with a massive performance by match points lower than fellow number one Darren Atkins in a ‘name in the paper’ performance that ran 7-11, 16-14. , 4-11, 11-8, 12-10. Another great performance was with Gladiators Liam Kurovec who saved four match points in the fourth set to show composure and deceit over his alleged opponent Slavko Kolega and come two sets behind at 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, 17 -15 to win, 11-8. Best for Dodgers was Darren Atkins who was involved in 3 wins from his flanks. Best for Gladiators was Liam with four wins. B-GRADE: Lions’ Evan Siviour serves to Panthers’ Lance Barnett in the first round of singles. Photo: included Tigers 11 (33) beats Croppos 1 (5) What appeared to be a fairly even match on paper turned out to be decimation central, the entire Tiger army dug their claws deep in and if it weren’t for the gritty Pat Hurrell who won for Croppos in the first round it would have been a big fat donut. on the Croppos leaderboard. The tie was in the final doubles with Croppos Pat Hurrell and Kiarna Vidovich just short of Tigers’ Troy Weetra and Cath Trowse 4-11, 16-14, 9-11, 11-9, 9-11. Best for croppos was Pat with the teams winning alone, best for Tigers was everyone. Panthers 12 (36) def Lions 0 (9) Obviously you don’t go on the field to intentionally lose a match, but this was destruction the likes of which we haven’t seen in years. At the head of the table and undefeated Panthers took on under-powered Lions, yet the Lions results would not disappoint. There were three matches of five sets with the closest between Lance Barnett striking home over Pete Lee 4-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10. Best to Panthers, all team, best to Lions, Pete Lee won six of his team’s nine sets. Gladiators 7 (23) beats Dodgers 5 (23) In a much closer match compared to the last two match-ups, Gladiators snuck home in the final round of doubles to seal the night. Gladiators Wayde Heidenreich took his first-ever win over Bev Atkins in five sets and he didn’t like to tell everyone about it. Directly to his socials to advertise it as well. Wayde won 11-6, 11-7, 6-12, 8-11, 11-4. Leigh Povey went wild to beat a brave William Broughton 11-4, 5-11, 11-9, 11-5. Best to Dodgers, Baz Hancock with all four wins. Best for Gladiators, Kynan Vidovich also with four solid wins. Want to get the biggest headlines your way every week? Sign up for the Port Lincoln Times weekly newsletter here today.

