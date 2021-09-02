How Giants stack up against the rest of NL stars in the MLB awards race

When Farhan Zaidi took over as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season, he not only inherited one of the worst teams in baseball. He inherited one that had apparently lost all its star power.

The Giants didn’t have a single player getting a vote for any of the big trophies in 2017 and 2018, and the next season wasn’t much better. Kevin Pillar was listed 10th on one MVP ballot and that was it.

It started spinning in 2020 and this season things are back to normal in Oracle Park. The team wins — more consistently than most teams in MLB history — and some huge individual achievements have paved the way, even as Gabe Kapler relies on depth every day. Bay Area baseball fans can get back on track about the MVP and Cy Young Award races, and a few Giants should get some respect when the ballots are handed in before the postseason kicks off.

As the season picks up steam, here’s a look at how things stand with some of the big National League trophies and which Giants have a chance to get some love shown:

Most Valuable Player

The frontrunner: Fernando Tatis Jr. (Parents)

The 22-year-old has actually been the frontrunner all season, with the exception of IL stints that allowed others to close the gap. He leads the league with 36 homeruns and is second in OPS (1,005) and stolen bases (24). He is in second place with 5.1 fWAR, and while the defense at shortstop was terrible, he deserves credit to come back as an outfielder after sustaining another shoulder injury.

The main knock on Tatis right now is that his Padres could slip out of the postseason picture after an offseason of hype.

Others in the mix: Bryce Harper (Phillies), Trea Turner (Dodgers), Max Muncy (Dodgers), Freddie Freeman (Braves)

Harper had a great second half — thank you, Kris Bryant! — and just closed an August with 10 home runs and a 1,231 OPS, pushing his fWAR to an industry-leading 5.3. He’s got the Phillies there in the NL East and Wild Card races, and if they sneak in, he’s probably going to be the favorite.

Turner and Muncy are two of three Dodgers in the top seven in the NL in Wins Above Replacement, along with Will Smith. It’s a fraught team, and while Turner has the statistical edge over just about everyone else in baseball, being the MVP after a gap season is tough. If the Dodgers win the West, Muncy could be their pick.

Freeman is the reigning MVP and is up to 28 home runs. If the Braves win the East without Ronald Acua Jr., Freeman and Austin Riley will get a lot of credit.

The Giants: Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford

The two most popular Giants took turns moving to the top of this race, but both are currently dropping to the plate. However, they are still 11th and 12th in the NL in fWAR, and this surprise Giants run opens the door for MVP consideration. Posey has won it before and Crawford is arguably the most influential two-way player in the league.

Cy Young Award

The frontrunner: No one, since Jacob deGrom is still hurt

Boys in the mix: Walker Buehler (Dodgers), Corbin Burnes (Brewers), Zack Wheeler (Phillies), Brandon Woodruff (Brewers), Max Scherzer

This might have been dubbed the Jacob deGrom Award if the right-handed Mets had stayed healthy and continued his absurd run, but deGrom (1.08 ERA, 13.3 K/9) hasn’t pitched since July 7. stretch.

Burnes lowered his ERA to 2.27 with a strong start Monday at Oracle Park, leading NL pitchers with 6.3 fWAR. His 1.58 FIP is the lowest in the league at more than a full run, but he’s only pitched 139 innings, so he’ll need a full September. His teammate, Woodruff, lowered his ERA to 2.35 on Tuesday and is in the top five in just about every category.

Buehler has completed at least six innings in 26 of his 27 starts and leads MLB with a 2.05 ERA and 193 ERA+. He is 13-2 and will strike out more than 200 in the coming weeks.

Wheeler is the dark horse and while his ERA is at 3.02, he leads the NL in innings, strikeouts and fWAR. Also keep an eye out for Scherzer. The three-time winner is 5-0 with a 1.55 ERA since being traded to LA

The giant: Kevin Gausman’s tough second half has scared Giants fans, but he’s still fourth in ERA (2.49) and FIP (2.94) and fifth in fWAR (3.8). He’s been looking better the last few times and a big September could put him back at the front of this pack.

Manager of the year

The frontrunner: Gabe Kapler

This is an odd prize, as it is rarely given to the manager who did the best job for nine innings every night. We know that because Bruce Bochy never won as Giants manager. It helps to win your division, but it really helps to vastly exceed expectations, and Kapler is currently ticking all the boxes.

According to the most optimistic predictions, the Giants finished around .500 and in third place in NL West. As we all know, they held the best record in baseball for three months. Kapler also deserves a lot of credit for assembling a staff that made the most of newcomers and veterans.

Kapler came to San Francisco as a polarizing figure, but at this point he should have been a unanimous choice, and even if the Giants dropped to second place, he should still be a pretty easy pick.

Others in the mix: Brian Snitker (Braves), Craig Counsell (Brouwers)

Snitker won three years ago and deserves a lot of credit for helping the Braves climb to the top of the NL East pack after losing Ronald Acua Jr. for a year. Counsell has finished the second two of the last three seasons and has the Brewers way up front in the Central. There is no doubt that the former big leaguer is one of the best managers in the game, but this is the prize Kapler has to lose.

Golden Glove Awards

The SABR Defensive Index makes up about 25 percent of the vote, and while the numbers didn’t always match the eye test for the Giants, they could be a big help this year.

Crawford is third overall in NL and second by shortstop — behind St. Louis’ Paul deJong — in SDI, putting him firmly in the mix for a fourth golden glove. He is tied with deJong and Francisco Lindor with six Defense Points saved, but he leads both players by more than 100 innings on the field. Crawford is also in the top 10 in MLB in Outs Above Average, although Nick Ahmed and Lindor are in first and second place respectively.

The eye test says Crawford is about as good as he’s ever been defensively, and his reputation – and great overall season – should help. He has a good chance of picking up more hardware by age 34.

The rest of the Giants are probably out of the mix, although SDI does love Gausman. Posey currently ranks eighth among NL catchers and will fall far behind in games and innings.

Brandon Belt probably should have won a Gold Glove years ago, but injuries have cost him too much time this season. Evan Longoria was a rock star in third place early on, but he has missed most of the summer playing the same position as Nolan Arenado. Mike Yastrzemski scores very well in right field, but has moved to center since trading with Kris Bryant.

