Cricketers Propose Athletic Complex on Route 5 in Glenville

GLENVILLE After years of playing wherever they could, the organizers of a regional cricket club are proposing a home complex along the Mohawk River.

New York Capital Sports is an LLC formed by five partners who were all involved in the creation of the Capital District Cricket Association, which has grown from tens to hundreds of members over the past six years.

They propose a phased development of 42.7 hectares at 4281 Amsterdam Road, which was once home to Mohawk Valley Skydiving. The building that housed the operation still stands, but the small airstrip is now farmland.

The plan calls for an initial construction of three fields, each 400-by-430-foot oval, plus parking.

Subsequent phases could include two more fields, a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse and a two-storey 30,000-square-foot building that would house a restaurant and guest house, plus additional parking spaces and water/sewer connections.

Various seating, pavilions and landscaping would be included.

When and whether the second and third phases are built will depend on the success of the first phase. Baseball/softball and football pitches would be added to the complex for use when cricket is not in play, and the next generation of cricketers would receive coaching and instruction there.

The plan is ready for a preliminary assessment of the site at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Glenville Planning and Zoning Commission.

City supervisor Chris Koetzle said the first impression is very favorable: it would add recreational assets to the city; taking people to the Route 5 corridor, which promotes the city for tourism; and is a viable use for a piece of land that is in the flood zone and was submerged after Tropical Storm Irene.

The Glenville Environmental Conservation Commission has issued a favorable opinion to the plan, which falls within the uses allowed under the site’s zoning.

Ashok Adikoppula and Kalyan Kompally, two of the five people behind New York Capital Sport, discussed the plan with The Daily Gazette on Tuesday.

Adikoppula said the Cricket Association has had an ongoing battle to find playing fields since it was founded in 2015, growing from a few dozen cricketers to more than 300.

A cricket pitch is a circle or oval with a minimum diameter of 400 feet around a central strip called the pitch. Runners can take off from the field in any direction, so the players need the whole oval to themselves. And each game lasts several hours.

The Cricket Association relies on public fields and parks to host its games in Clifton Park, Schenectady, Albany, and New Baltimore, among others.

“Some of the local towns, the regulators, we really have to thank them,” Adikoppula said. “It was nice to get all these approvals, but cricket matches are long and take up the whole space.”

From the start, Kompally said, “We wanted to have a space.” The search lasted six years.

The Capital Region is becoming increasingly diverse, but cricket is not just a sport for people of Caribbean and South Asian descent.

What is considered the very first international cricket match was played in New York City in 1844 (Canada vs. United States, Canada won).

Today, the Cricket Association is working to increase the reach of the sport in the Capital Region by training public schools and YMCA staff in the sport, Kompally said.

He said that if all goes well, they plan to start playing cricket at the Glenville site in the summer of 2022 and begin construction on the clubhouse in the fall of 2022.

A decision to proceed with the third phase would be three to five years later.

“So far, the City of Glenville has been very helpful,” Kompally said.

Koetzle’s only caveat on this point is the second and third phases of the plan, not with the details, but with the vagueness of the timeline and the dedication to making it happen.

For everything from infrastructure planning to public expectations, it’s better to have a clear, detailed plan and a firm commitment to those details, he said, rather than revising or canceling later parts of a project in a few years.

Otherwise, Koetzle said, the project is a good fit for the site. It is located three miles west of the city’s Maalwyck Park, a large complex of football fields that was also submerged during Tropical Storm Irene.

“We like recreation, that’s always something we want to add,” he said. “Especially in a flood zone.”

