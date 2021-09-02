Sports
10 keys to the game
Thursday night’s SEC game features two teams clad in orange desperate to forget what happened a year ago. Tennessee Football, under a new head coach in Josh Heupel and on the heels of a 3-7 season, will host the Bowling Green Falcons, who are coming off a 0-5 campaign and entering their third year under new head coach Scot Loeffler.
This is the first matchup between these two schools since 2015 in Nashville, when Butch Jones-led Vols defeated a Dino Babers-led BGSU team 59-30. It’s UT’s first Thursday night game since 2016, when they defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers in overtime.
With a normal season back, the excitement is seeping through everyone at Rocky Top. While Tennessee Football is expected to win this game easily, as we know anything can happen in an opener. Let’s go ahead and break down what will determine the way this matchup will go. These are our 10 keys to the game of Vols and BGSU.
10. Rust Out of Season
Both programs played a little later in the regular competition than they would have played last year given the changed schedules due to COVID-19. However, neither of them played as late as they would have played had they gone to a bowling match. The UT did receive an invitation to the Liberty Bowl, but had to withdraw due to a COVID outbreak in the program.
The extra play isn’t the only thing that could help offset the off-season rust in next year’s opener. There are also additional exercises, allowing teams to learn. Sure, both teams have a lot of new faces and UT has a new head coach, but those practices could have helped the returning players no matter who led them.
As a result, both teams will likely be rusty from the off-season. Tennessee football played more recently than BGSU, but it probably doesn’t make a difference. If the Vols get more rusty, this may be a closer game than it should be.
Sources
2/ https://allfortennessee.com/2021/09/01/tennessee-football-bowling-green-10-keys/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]