Thursday night’s SEC game features two teams clad in orange desperate to forget what happened a year ago. Tennessee Football, under a new head coach in Josh Heupel and on the heels of a 3-7 season, will host the Bowling Green Falcons, who are coming off a 0-5 campaign and entering their third year under new head coach Scot Loeffler.

This is the first matchup between these two schools since 2015 in Nashville, when Butch Jones-led Vols defeated a Dino Babers-led BGSU team 59-30. It’s UT’s first Thursday night game since 2016, when they defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers in overtime.

With a normal season back, the excitement is seeping through everyone at Rocky Top. While Tennessee Football is expected to win this game easily, as we know anything can happen in an opener. Let’s go ahead and break down what will determine the way this matchup will go. These are our 10 keys to the game of Vols and BGSU.

10. Rust Out of Season

Both programs played a little later in the regular competition than they would have played last year given the changed schedules due to COVID-19. However, neither of them played as late as they would have played had they gone to a bowling match. The UT did receive an invitation to the Liberty Bowl, but had to withdraw due to a COVID outbreak in the program.

The extra play isn’t the only thing that could help offset the off-season rust in next year’s opener. There are also additional exercises, allowing teams to learn. Sure, both teams have a lot of new faces and UT has a new head coach, but those practices could have helped the returning players no matter who led them.

As a result, both teams will likely be rusty from the off-season. Tennessee football played more recently than BGSU, but it probably doesn’t make a difference. If the Vols get more rusty, this may be a closer game than it should be.