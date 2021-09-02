Sports
Alexander Zverev takes off in court as abuse allegations linger
Alexander Zverev plays the best tennis of his career.
He extended his winning streak to 12 games on Tuesday with a clinical, 100-minute breakdown of Sam Querrey, the hard-working American who is always dangerous on hard courts. Zverev is one month away from beating the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Olympic semifinals and winning the gold medal in the men’s singles followed by winning the Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati, an event at the highest level on the men’s tour and the main tune-up for the US Open.
But as he prepares to face Spain’s Albert Ramos-Violas in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, he continues to fend off allegations of domestic violence from an ex-girlfriend who has become the elephant in the room, one that neither the ATP Tour nor Zverev can ignore any longer.
As Zverev’s standing on the pitch has grown this summer, so has the allegations. Last month, leaders of the ATP announced a review of how the tour is dealing with players accused of domestic violence. Zverev went to court in Germany last week to challenge the publication of a lengthy Slate article challenging the allegations of an ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, a former Russian tennis player, that Zverev has repeatedly abused her.
Sharypova has not filed criminal charges over the incidents, which she says took place in 2019.
Zverev, 24, a German, has repeatedly and categorically denied ever abusing Sharypova. In recent days, he has pointed to the decision of German courts late last week to issue an injunction against Slate and the article’s author, Ben Rothenberg, from publishing the allegations without more substantial evidence confirming his innocence.
Rothenberg is a freelance tennis journalist who occasionally writes for The New York Times. He and Slate have stated that they are on standby the coverage in the article, which Slate has not removed from its website or blocked from readers in Germany despite the order of the German court.
We stand by our honest and accurate reporting based on multiple sources and interviews, said Katie Rayford, director of media relations at Slates, in a statement.
The court’s first decision in Germany, where libel and slander standards are stricter than in the United States, was far from a final word on the matter.
The court hearing in Berlin took place without the participation of Slate or anyone other than Zverev’s lawyers. The decision stated that Zverev’s lawyers put forward a credible argument that the allegations were false, but the court did not hear testimony from the other parties involved, and it is not clear how the ruling will be implemented.
However, the court agreed with his argument that the evidence presented in the article was not sufficient under German law to justify the impact on him. The decision stated that such an article should have sufficient balance so that it did not give the impression that Zverev was guilty of the acts that Sharypova accused him.
Sharypova, who was not a named defendant in Zverev’s complaint, continued to make claims against him on Instagram after the ruling, writing that she was not afraid of Zverev, his family or his legal team, although she has since deleted the post.
I told the truth and you go to court to try and win it with a lie? she wrote. Nice try to scare me, but I have nothing to be afraid of.
After his first round win on Tuesday, Zverev said he intended to continue the legal battle to clear his name.
I think my statement was very, very clear, and I think the German legal system is also very clear, he said.
I’m not going to let that sit on me, and that’s it, Zverev said of the allegations. I’m not going to comment further on it because honestly I’ve been working on it for a long time.
Days before the Slate article was published, the ATP Tour announced it would be reviewing its strategy for dealing with players accused of domestic violence or sexual misconduct. The major North American sports leagues took similar actions years ago.
Critics of the ATP, including active players, have long called for similar action from their own federation. So far, the ATP has waited for legal proceedings to be completed, a process that could take years, before imposing its own penalties or penalties on players.
Last month, the tour’s leaders said they had commissioned a report from a panel of independent experts to recommend a new policy for more proactive engagement.
Abuse has a profound and lasting impact on millions of victims each year, Massimo Calvelli, chief executive of the ATP Tour, said in a statement announcing the panel’s creation. When abusive behavior or accusations are related to a member of the tennis family, it can also affect the public’s trust in our sport. We recognize that we have a responsibility to do more.
Coming up with a uniform tennis policy may be easier said than done. Seven major organizations run the sport. Numerous players have signed up to a new players’ association that Djokovic and others are trying to start. The sport is active and the players live all over the world, and legal standards vary from country to country, although that is perhaps the strongest reason for the need for a single abuse policy.
Andy Murray, a former No. 1 member of the ATP Player Council and who has lobbied for a change in policy, welcomed the move on Monday.
It was clear that something had to change in the way some situations were handled, I think, this year, Murray said. I just didn’t really feel like the sport really had a stance on it.
He added: Let’s see what their suggestions and recommendations are at the end of that. Hopefully there is a policy at the end.
Zverev also said he supported a new abusive behavior policy, although he has not pledged to participate in an independent ATP Tour investigation that could be included in such a policy.
Amid the accusations and legal proceedings, he somehow managed to play the best tennis of his career. Halfway through his semifinal against Djokovic at the Tokyo Games, Zverev let go of caution and started shooting away with his serve and return. Zverev made one of the best players ever to play the game helplessly.
Since then, he hasn’t stopped with a new show on Tuesday against Querrey. He shot 18 aces, won 60 out of 74 points on his serve and never broke a point. He attributed his success on the field to his luck.
The past year has been very, very good for me, he said during his televised interview on the track after the race. I’ve had great success in court. I also enjoy life outside the court.
