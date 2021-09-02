Alexander Zverev takes off in court as abuse allegations linger

Alexander Zverev plays the best tennis of his career.

He extended his winning streak to 12 games on Tuesday with a clinical, 100-minute breakdown of Sam Querrey, the hard-working American who is always dangerous on hard courts. Zverev is one month away from beating the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Olympic semifinals and winning the gold medal in the men’s singles followed by winning the Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati, an event at the highest level on the men’s tour and the main tune-up for the US Open.

But as he prepares to face Spain’s Albert Ramos-Violas in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, he continues to fend off allegations of domestic violence from an ex-girlfriend who has become the elephant in the room, one that neither the ATP Tour nor Zverev can ignore any longer.

As Zverev’s standing on the pitch has grown this summer, so has the allegations. Last month, leaders of the ATP announced a review of how the tour is dealing with players accused of domestic violence. Zverev went to court in Germany last week to challenge the publication of a lengthy Slate article challenging the allegations of an ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, a former Russian tennis player, that Zverev has repeatedly abused her.