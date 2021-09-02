Valley News – 2021 HS Field Hockey Preview: Smaller Rosters, Big Expectations Remain

Even in a year crippled by COVID, Upper Valley hockey continued to show its bona fide character in 2020.

Windsor continued his reign in VPA Division III, remaining undefeated and battling Stowe for its second championship in as many years. Mascoma nearly took a crown in a bizarre and quintessentially COVID fashion imaginable, losing a semi-final overtime that became a final just before OT when she learned the champion foe would be forfeited for what else? covid.

The rest of the programs for the regions remained competitive and should remain so as the fall schedule arrives. However, there have been some significant graduation losses, particularly on offense, which will set the tone for the early part of the campaign.

HANOVER

Trainer: Jean Essex (19).

Last year: 8-4-1, lost in quarterfinals.

League: NHIAA Division II.

Returnees: Seniors Mia Edmonds (M/D/capt.), Olivia Evans (D), Natalie Feyrer (F), Jessica Lichtenstein (D), Gail Morse (F), Stella Pinto (D/capt.), Livvy Trummel (F/ Capt.), Taylor Vettori (M). Juniors Celia Groves (F), Sadie Higgins (M), Janina Li (F), Reilly Loughman (D), Emily Perras (D).

Newcomers: Senior Eliza Sumner (D). Juniors Grace Coughlin (F), Caroline Healy (M). Freshman Eva Bell (M), Maggie Higgins (F).

Analysis: A relatively small roster must first find a scoring outlet for graduate Kate Blaisdell, now at Northeastern. The good news for longtime coach Jean Essex: only Blaisdell and defender Natalie Chapman graduated, leaving a pretty full closet of talent to draw from. Johns Hopkins tied Ella Edmonds bear watching in the middle of the field.

It’s been a weird year with COVID, but I hope we have more maturity and game feel after last year, Essex said. They are excited and a little older and excited for a more normal season. We must come together; it’s a long season, but i say they watched the end, not the beginning.

HARTFORD

Trainer: Heather Scudder (33).

Last year: 3-6-0, lost in quarterfinals.

competitions: VPA Division II, Southern Vermont League.

Returnees: Seniors Caroline Hamilton (F/Capt.), Kaedence Brower (F), Elsie Davis (M), Chloe Jensen (M/Capt.), Brianna Roberts (D), Grace Gardner (M). Juniors Nedra Dwinell (D), Marina Grassi (M), Alice Piper (F). Sophomore Maddi Willey (F), Gabby Gardner (D), Miranda Rogers (D), Kaelyn Courtemanche (D).

Newcomers: Junior Emma Beggs (F), Freshman Madison Barwood (F), Paige Trombley (D), Paige Vielleux (G).

Analysis: With six returning starters and a majority of the roster made up of returning players, Scudders Canes has experience. She hopes this will translate into results. I’m very excited about how they work, how they progress, said Scudder. We have a strong senior class, both in character and ability. We have some big shoes to fill from last year, especially our goalkeeper.

LEBANON

Trainer: Amanda Valliere (5).

Last year: 6-2-1, lost in first round to Hanover.

League: NHIAA Division II.

Returnees: Seniors Molly Smith (F), Sally Tretter (M/F/capt.), Clara Smyrski (D), Molly Schutzius (D), Claire Thibodeau (D), Amalia Hickey (M/capt.), Lilly Gogan (D; missed last season due to injury). Juniors Mikayla Thornton (M), Keira Houdegbe (M), Megan Thompson (M), Ashlee Blashock (D).

Newcomers: Senior Abigail Pauls (F). Sophomore Lindsey Stark (F). Freshman McKenzie Ray (F), Abigail Gallagher (D).

Analysis: Like their rivals in the north, the Raiders lost a major producer of fouls with the graduation of Sydney Gonyea, who scored the most goals of the program. Former linemate Molly Smith will move from the wing to the centerpiece of Gonyeas up front. Meanwhile, coach Amanda Valliere has a seven-year roster, including defender Lilly Gogan, who is back after missing out last year due to a knee injury.

We have some pretty phenomenal senior leadership, Valliere said. They know what is expected and how to play. We also have some young players who are looking for some guidance to build the chemistry and pass that we ultimately want.

MASCOMA

Trainer: Jen Hammond (8).

Last year: 6-4-1, lost to Bishop Brady in an overtime NHIAA D-III semifinal that turned into a final after regular time once teams learned a potential title match foe would be forfeited due to COVID-19.

League: NHIAA Division III.

Returnees: Seniors Morgan Towne (M), Chloe Crate (D), Emilie Conrad (G), MacKenzie DAmicis (F). Junior Carmen Zani (F). Sophomore Kara Miller (M), Zoe Barrett (D), Kylie Rogers (F), Hailey Miller (D).

Newcomers: Sophomore Maddie Jansch (D), Alyssa Webster (F). Freshman Taylor Mansfield (M), Ann Buffington (F), Jillian Ballou (G/D).

Analysis: We are young but have an experienced core group that is returning, Hammond said. Many of them have been fortunate enough to play in the D-III Championship and know how much intensity and determination it takes to reach that level of competition. Their leadership will be a driving force behind the team this year.

NEW GATE

Trainer: Kaitlynn Porter (1).

Last year: 3-9-1, first round loss.

League: NHIAA Division III.

Returnees: Seniors Mia Fischer (D), Samara Mace (D). Juniors Maddy Norris (D/G), Bella Osgood (M), Lauryn Thorson (D). Sophomores Kaitlyn Ceron (D), Katie Sharron (M), Eden Ritondo (M).

Newcomers: Freshman Maddox Lovely (M), Taylor Fellows (M/F), Peyton Blackinton (M/F), Jazmyn McNamara (F), Abigail Huff (F), Nevaeh Caron (F), Helen Kalacinski (D), Natasha Carpenter ( D/G), Breanne Robertson (D/G), Kylie Janicke (F).

Analysis: After three years as an assistant coach, Porter takes over from Steve Christensen after his 13-year tenure as leader of the Tigers. She has four starters back from last year’s team and a great freshman class to work with.

We have a young team this year, the majority of our players are freshmen, Porter said. But many of the freshmen are experienced players who can keep up with the competition.

STEVENS

Trainer: Patty Deschaine (19).

Last year: 6-4-1, lost to Mascoma in quarterfinals.

League: NHIAA Division III.

Returnees: Senior Bri Frisbee (F/M). Juniors Sara Faro (D), Richelle Girard (F). Second year students Cameron Ferland (D), Izabela Eitapence (F), Danielle Varela (F/M/D).

Newcomers: Junior Ashley Michaud (G). Sophomore Emily Stevens (M/D), Sofia Aldecoa-Gallego (F/M). Freshman Paige Simonds (D), Kirsten Martel (M/D), Sierra Brown (F).

Analysis: After a near miss in last year’s state tournament and the loss of seven seniors to graduate school, the Cardinals return with a small roster to avoid injury as it improves.

We’re a small team, long-time coach Patty Deschaine admitted. We look forward to seeing how much they improve over the season, individually and as a team.

WINDSOR

Trainer: Jodywood (5).

Last year: 9-0, state champion.

competitions: VPA Division III, Southern Vermont League.

Returnees: Seniors Peyton Richardson (M), Reese Perry (M), Karen Kapuscinski (F), Meagan Holling (M/F), Lindsey Young (GK). Juniors Alexina Peckinpaugh (M/F), Lisa Todd (M). Sophomore Amber Simonds (M).

Newcomers: Sophomores Annie Preece (F), Gwen Ambrose (F), Sydney Perry (GK/M), Fern Day (D). Freshman Gabriella Gilbert (F), Piper Vivian (F), Kierstin Carvalho (D).

Analysis: With only 15 players and no JV program this year, depth could be a problem for the Yellowjackets. But Wood thinks her reigning champions can do it.

We graduated from 10 seniors last season and are looking to build around six returning starters, Wood said. The potential is there; the girls just have to believe in themselves.

WOODSTOCK

Trainer: Leanne Tapley (1).

Last year: 5-3-1, lost to Mount Abraham in D-II semifinals.

competitions: VPA Division II, Southern Vermont League.

Returnees: Seniors Sophia Yates (M), Nicole Fullerton (M), Megan Tarleton (D), Nora Duane (D), Gabby Hazen (F). Juniors Norah Harper (F), Lily Gubbins (F), Audrey Emery (D), Emma Allegretti (D), Myah Earle (D), Natalie Parent (F). Sophomore Claudia Shoemaker (F), Tess Belisle (D), Hannah Gubbins (F), Quinn Stickney (F), Georgia Tarleton (D).

Newcomers: Sophomore Gracelyn Laperle (M), Charley Crowley (D). Freshmen Laura Audsley (D), Stella Capurso (F), Alexandra Carnehammer (F), Alice Cayer (F), Isabel Cellini (F), Kamryn Jillson (M), Elle Molalley (M).

Analysis: Our captains (Sophia Yates and Nicole Fullerton) show great leadership and bring good energy to the field, Tapley said. Our defense looks very strong, with all the returning players. Audrey Emery returns this season in goal to lead the backfield. Fullerton and Yates will lead the midfield and we will be looking for Norah Harper and Lily Gubbins to score goals.