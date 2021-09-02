Sports
Indian federations are not aware of the Paralympic classification of athletes. It is displayed in Tokyo
Font size:
sLike the Olympics, the Paralympics are held every four years, organized by the International Paralympic Committee and played by more than 170 countries. While the IPC is responsible for overseeing the management of nine sports, the others are organized by non-para-international sports federations and some of disability-specific international federations. In India, several non-para-national federations are also responsible for the para-games games. For example, the Table Tennis Federation of India is also the governing body for para table tennis. Similarly, the Indian Wheelchair Tennis Tour hosts tournaments for All India Tennis Association ranked para players.
But there is a serious lack of awareness among the sports federations of India. Many of them do not host or host para games, which hinders the growth and development of these sports. And problems with classification play a major role in this.
Moreover, there is a huge difference between the budget for Olympics and Paralympics, but para-athletes have worked wonders. The Ministry of Sports must increase the budget for Paralympics.
Also read: Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver and Sharad Kumar takes bronze in high jump at Paralympics
India needs to do much more to increase the talent pool
India faces classification problems due to the lack of qualified classifiers and the very high classification costs for new players, who have to travel abroad for this purpose. It is hoped that the performance of Indian para-athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will change this and that more para-athletes will be able to compete in the future.
For the smooth introduction of para athletes into various professional sports, it is very necessary to increase the number of qualified classifiers in India and the Sports Authority of India should increase the chances for top athletes to qualify. Fair classification during nationals organized by the Paralympic Committee of India, National Federations and SAI with qualified officers would help increase the talent pool. This will help many up-and-coming talent to perform well in future international tournaments.
Also read: Sumit Antil captures India’s second gold at Paralympics and sets world record javelin throw
Why handicap-specific classification is needed
Paralympic games encompass all forms of disabilities, be it visual impairment, orthopedic deficiencies such as limb deficiency and amputation, muscle limitations and even intellectual
incompetence. And it is not only athletics, but also other sports such as shooting, archery and table tennis are included. In addition, these sports are further divided into categories or classifications based on handicaps; For example, wheelchair tennis has two categories, while table tennis has ten.
All Paralympic sports follow the same system. Classification for athletes in a particular sport is determined by the same measures/degree of disability.
Today, disabled athletes have the opportunity to compete for medals according to their specific disabilities and are not clubbed together to avoid injustice that can come from athletes with different disabilities competing in the same sports together. This was mainly achieved through classification. To create this uniform, the IPC came up with a codebook in 2007, which it refined in 2015 with some tweaks.
Pradeep Raj is a former para athlete, disability rights activist and general secretary @Para_India. He tweets @ipradeepraj. Views are personal.
Subscribe to our channels at YouTube & Telegram
Why news media is in crisis and how to solve it
India needs even more free, fair, unbroken and questioned journalism as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism shrinks and gives in to a primitive primetime spectacle.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To maintain journalism of this quality, smart and thinking people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/indian-federations-lack-awareness-on-paralympics-classification-of-athletes-it-shows-in-tokyo/726418/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos