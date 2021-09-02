Indian federations are not aware of the Paralympic classification of athletes. It is displayed in Tokyo

Font size:

sLike the Olympics, the Paralympics are held every four years, organized by the International Paralympic Committee and played by more than 170 countries. While the IPC is responsible for overseeing the management of nine sports, the others are organized by non-para-international sports federations and some of disability-specific international federations. In India, several non-para-national federations are also responsible for the para-games games. For example, the Table Tennis Federation of India is also the governing body for para table tennis. Similarly, the Indian Wheelchair Tennis Tour hosts tournaments for All India Tennis Association ranked para players.

But there is a serious lack of awareness among the sports federations of India. Many of them do not host or host para games, which hinders the growth and development of these sports. And problems with classification play a major role in this.

Moreover, there is a huge difference between the budget for Olympics and Paralympics, but para-athletes have worked wonders. The Ministry of Sports must increase the budget for Paralympics.

India needs to do much more to increase the talent pool

India faces classification problems due to the lack of qualified classifiers and the very high classification costs for new players, who have to travel abroad for this purpose. It is hoped that the performance of Indian para-athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will change this and that more para-athletes will be able to compete in the future.

For the smooth introduction of para athletes into various professional sports, it is very necessary to increase the number of qualified classifiers in India and the Sports Authority of India should increase the chances for top athletes to qualify. Fair classification during nationals organized by the Paralympic Committee of India, National Federations and SAI with qualified officers would help increase the talent pool. This will help many up-and-coming talent to perform well in future international tournaments.

Why handicap-specific classification is needed

Paralympic games encompass all forms of disabilities, be it visual impairment, orthopedic deficiencies such as limb deficiency and amputation, muscle limitations and even intellectual

incompetence. And it is not only athletics, but also other sports such as shooting, archery and table tennis are included. In addition, these sports are further divided into categories or classifications based on handicaps; For example, wheelchair tennis has two categories, while table tennis has ten.

All Paralympic sports follow the same system. Classification for athletes in a particular sport is determined by the same measures/degree of disability.

Today, disabled athletes have the opportunity to compete for medals according to their specific disabilities and are not clubbed together to avoid injustice that can come from athletes with different disabilities competing in the same sports together. This was mainly achieved through classification. To create this uniform, the IPC came up with a codebook in 2007, which it refined in 2015 with some tweaks.

Pradeep Raj is a former para athlete, disability rights activist and general secretary @Para_India. He tweets @ipradeepraj. Views are personal.

