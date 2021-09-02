The Tre Ratio and other stories to take with you in the preparatory football season

The Randy Ratio found its place in the Minnesota lore in 2002, when Vikings coach Mike Tice was determined to include Randy Moss in a large percentage of the games. Nearly two decades later, Cretin-Derham Hall has a relationship in mind for senior Tre Holloman.

“Tre is special,” said Raiders coach Chuck Miesbauer. “We’re looking at different ways to get the ball in his hands.”

Tice’s goal was to throw at his striking wide receiver 40 percent of the time. Holloman’s scenario involves much more versatility: pass, run, and catch.

“Tre makes a touchdown every six times he touches the ball,” said Miesbauer. “We have to give him more touches, 18 against 24 per game.”

Holloman returned to the practice field this week after missing the first week due to a family commitment. Dropping from Class 6A to 5A this year, the Raiders are coming off a 1-6 season.

“Everything we do is a continuation of what we did in the summer,” said Miesbauer. “We will help him with everything. We are going to take it easy, so he will be a bit limited in the beginning.”

Holloman made a verbal commitment to the state of Michigan for basketball earlier this month. He was also a Division I football recruit as a defensive back.

“Probably the biggest surprise for people is that he is back playing football,” Miesbauer said. “It would be unfair to underuse it.”

Rivals work together

Two St. Paul City Conference rivals become one. Harding and Humboldt join forces and form a collaborative program for the next two seasons.

“Possible rebranding will be explored ahead of a third season together,” Harding’s athletic director Kathy Jackson said. “We are super excited and the two school communities are also feeling new energy and excitement.”

Humboldt finished last season with just 18 players, including the seventh and eighth graders. It discontinued the program in 2016 and started playing a junior varsity schedule.

“We will now be able to have two teams, which neither school could have before,” said coach Otto Kraus, who has been Harding’s mentor for the past three seasons after serving as an assistant coach for eight years. “It was a good opportunity for both programs.”

There are 55 athletes practicing with the team. Kraus expects that number to rise once school starts.

“It’s a new team and there have been no problems with it,” Kraus said. “I think the kids see it as an opportunity to be more competitive.”

Harding’s last winning season was 6-4 in 2012. The Knights ended a 28-game losing streak when they defeated Humboldt 8-0 in the overtime season opener a year ago.

Humboldt holds the conference’s longest losing streak at 31 games spanning 2005-08.

“I’m really looking forward to the season,” Kraus said. “It’s a shot in the arm for both programs.”

Finally we meet again

It’s been 23 years, but Woodbury and Champlin Park will finally meet again on the grass on Friday. The teams last collided with the Class 5A Championship on the line in 1998.

The Royals won their lone title 28-7 that November day behind Louis Ayeni’s run, quarterback Bobby Grandas’ play, and a miserly defense. Grandas threw two touchdown passes and ran to the next.

Both teams are looking for a 3-4 season rebound.

“We always go into the season with high expectations,” said Woodbury coach Andy Hill. “If a team believes they can compete with anyone, then the best scenario would be to compete with the best and beat the best.”

Can we maybe get a home game?

It looks like Elk River will be spending the season as a road warrior. Elks’ stadium, Jerry Schempf Field, is undergoing renovations, including the installation of a synthetic turf pitch, and may not be completed by the end of the season.

The hope is that the work will be completed by week 7, when the Elks will host Alexandria on October 15. Their two previous home games will be held in Zimmerman and Rogers.

Elk River reached the Class 5A state tournament for four consecutive seasons (2016-19) and finished second in 2017. There was no state tournament in 2020, when the Elks finished 4-3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milestone on the horizon

Hutchinson coach Andy Rostberg is five wins away from reaching number 200 after beating St. Cloud Apollo 44-6 in the season opener last week. Rostberg is in his 23rd year at the helm of the program and has a career record of 195-47.

Rostberg led the Tigers to consecutive Class 4A state championships in 2012 and 2013. They were second in 2003. Sixty coaches have reached the 200 win mark in state history.

The Tigers are coming out of a 5-2 2020 season.

“We want to be competitive and improve all season to make a run in November,” said Rostberg.

Ex-Gophers on both sides

When Irondale plays in Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday, the coaching matchup gets a little extra attention. Both teams are breaking in new coaches who are former Gophers: Sean McMenomy at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and James Manuel in Irondale. McMenomy played with the U from 1992 to 1996, while Manuel was with the Gophers from 2010 to 2013.

In terms of coaching experience, McMenomy has an edge. He was head coach at Minneapolis Southwest and DeLaSalle, followed by high school stints in North Carolina and Oregon. This is Manuel’s first head coach position.

JIM PAULSEN

Football pulled him back

Former Wayzata head coach Brad Anderson returns to the sidelines, this time as an assistant coach at Orono.

Anderson resigned in 2016 after his 18th season as director of one of Minnesota’s elite programs. The Trojans won Prep Bowl titles in 2005, 2008 and 2010, a string of high school classroom successes surpassed only by Eden Prairie.

“COVID-19 has convinced me that I have too much time to spare,” Anderson said. “Coaching is a bucket filler for me.”

In addition to coaching the offensive line, Anderson helped third-year Spartans coach Joe McPherson implement the attack that Anderson ran on Wayzata, ditching the spread in favor of a run-oriented approach with more game action.

Meanwhile, former Orono head coach Jeff Weiland is entering his second season as an assistant coach at Wayzata, where he manages the inside linebackers.

DAVID LA VAQUE