Iowa Women’s Tennis Set for the Fall Season





The Hawkeyes will compete in three tournaments this fall, including the Northwestern Invitational from October 8-10.

Shivansh Ahuja Iowa head coach Sasha Schmid (right) talks to Danielle Burich during a women’s tennis game between Iowa and Nebraska in the HTRC on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Hawkeyes, celebrating Seniors Day, fell 4-2 to the Cornhuskers.

Iowa women’s tennis did not compete in fall tournaments in 2020 due to COVID-19, as the Hawkeyes complied with a Big Ten Conference mandated postponement of all fall sports seasons to spring. This season, Iowa gets to play the entire fall schedule. So Iowa kicked off the first practices of the 2021-22 academic year at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex last week. The Hawkeyes finished the 2020-21 spring season with 14-8 overall and 12-4 conference records. While Iowas’ win-loss records didn’t earn a NCAA tournament spot last year, the Hawkeyes felt they were good enough to play well into the postseason. It was hard not to see our names on the board, Hawkeye head coach Sasha Schmid said of Iowas’ 2020-21 NCAA tournament hopes. So that motivated me, and I think that motivated the team. We don’t just want to make the tournament, but we want to go deep into the tournament. We really feel like we should have been there last year and we want to make a statement, added Schmid. Unlike last year’s fall season, each player will participate in three to four tournaments to prepare for the spring season. Sophomore Alexa Noel was the only Hawkeye to qualify for the 2020-21 NCAA tournament. Last year, Noel took the Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Year honors in addition to All-American recognition. Noel finished the 2020-21 season with a 24-1 record in singles. She exited the NCAA tournament in the second round, falling to LSU’s Paris Conley after sustaining an ankle injury. RELATED:Lineup Analysis: Iowa Women’s Tennis I hope to be 100 percent recovered with my ankle in a month or so, and just play my best in the upcoming events that I have, Noel told me The Daily Iowan. Senior Samantha Mannix will also return to the Iowas lineup in 2021-22. Last season, Mannix set a record of 13-6 in doubles. This season, she focused on propelling the Hawkeyes into the NCAA tournament. We missed the cut to make it to the NCAA tournament by one spot last season, and that was up to us, Mannix said. So that’s the main goal for each of us. So I think we can really use these fall tournaments where it’s more individual to work out all the details that we need physically and mentally with our game. Mannix and Noel will have to help fill gaps in the Iowas lineup this season as the Hawkeyes graduated three seniors at the end of their 2020-21 campaign. Among those to leave Iowa in the off-season is Elise Van Heuvelen Treadwell, who capped her Hawkeye career with 180 combined singles and doubles and the second-biggest win in Iowa women’s tennis history. Van Heuvelen Treadwell joined the coaching staff as a voluntary assistant for the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes have added two freshmen to their roster for this season: Barbora Pokorna and Olivia Weiss. Pokrona began practicing with the Hawkeyes last week and Weiss is awaiting medical clearance before starting practice in Iowa. The Hawkeyes kick off the fall season in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Dallas-Fort Worth 25K from September 20-26.

