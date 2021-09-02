Winning Dodgers comeback to beat Braves brings LA closer to NL West

Corey Seagers RBI double in the eighth inning completed a methodical comeback for the Dodgers, beating the Braves 3-2 on Tuesday-evening at Dodger Stadium.

Coupled with the Giants’ loss to Milwaukee, the Dodgers are now just half a game behind in the National League West, the closest in the division since July 6.

Mookie Betts walked to lead off the eighth inning, and one out later scored easily on Seagers’ double, without ill effects from the hip injury that put him on the injured list twice in the past month and a half.

Ten days ago, it looked like this conversation wasn’t going to happen, manager Dave Roberts said of Betts’ hip. I’m really glad he’s feeling well.

The Dodgers trailed the Braves 2-0 early, scoring some runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth to finish August at 21-6 (.778), the franchise’s fourth best month since moving to Los Angeles in 1958. .

The first of those runs came on a homerun by Mookie Betts, which went deep for the second night in a row. Since the All-Star break, Betts has had six home runs and 10 extra-base hits in 14 games, with a .833 slugging percentage.

That was the lone run off Charlie Morton, who blocked the Dodgers for six innings, gave up only three hits and struckout eight.

Betts also helped in the defense, in the second inning by reaching over the short wall into rightfield to rob Travis dArnaud of a homerun.

Just to see him play free again, Seager said of Betts. He runs into walls and doesn’t worry about it, scores from the first and hits a homer. He’s there and just having fun playing again.

Walker Buehler was again solid, giving up only two runs in seven innings, a game that could be won most nights. He gave up only four hits, including a tomahawk homerun to longtime friend Joc Pederson in the fourth inning, Pederson’s 74th homerun at Dodger Stadium.

I know I’m going to get a text from him or whatever, Buehler said. People shouldn’t hit that tone that way.

Buehler was efficient, striking out five and taking only 92 pitches to get through seven innings. But with the Dodgers trailing and two runners on base in the seventh, it was a good idea to give him a pinch hit.

With runners on the corners and one out, pinch-hitter Chris Taylor flied out deep enough to center right for AJ Pollock to score with the tying run.

The two runs allowed Buehlers to score high over his last 10 starts, allowing a total of 11 runs. Buehler ended his August with a 1.56 ERA in six starts.

Blake Treinen followed Buehler and earned the win by striking out all three batters in the eighth inning. Kenley Jansen rounded it out in the ninth for his 30th save of the season, the seventh time he has hit that milestone.

Both Jansen and Treinen pitched three times in the past four days and Roberts said both would not be available on Wednesday.

The Dodgers finished August with a 2.25 ERA in 27 games, tied for the teams 15th best ERA in each month since moving to Los Angeles.

Sigh of relief

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies committed an error on a ball from his left knee in the fifth inning and had to be carried off the field. The team announced during the match that the x-rays were negative.

tuesday details

home runs: Mookie Betts (19); Joc Pederson (16)

W.P. Blake Trains (5-5): 1 IP, 3 strikeouts

LP Tyler Matzek (0-4): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

Sv Kenley Jansen (30): 1 IP, 2 strikeouts

Next one

The Dodgers and Braves finish it off Wednesday night (7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA), with Max Scherzer on the mound for Los Angeles, against left-handed Max Fried.