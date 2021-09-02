The cricket that bothers you

“I have no strings to hold me from worrying or frowning. I had strings, but now I’m free, there are no strings on me.” If you were humming to these words, you must have seen the Disney movie Pinocchio (1940) as a kid or with your kids.

Far from being a tale of a sweet but naive puppet who longed to be a real boy, the film is based on Carlo Collodi’s much darker book The Adventures of Pinocchio, published in 1883. Collodi intended his work as a commentary on moral identity when faced with colossal challenges of ideology: communism and fascism in the time of Collodi; Nazism in the days of Disney.

Above all, Pinocchio is a story about the role of civil society, individuals and organizations independent of government. A bit stretched, you might think, but let’s unpack the story for a moment.

As Disney usually does, the studio gave the story the saccharin treatment to make it more palatable to the audience, you know, in the vein of “Just a spoonful of sugar knocks the medicine down” in Mary Poppins, though some scenes got me going as a kid. nightmares. Since the imagery of the film is etched into our collective consciousness, in this piece I will focus on Disney’s interpretation of the book. You would be amazed at the staggering piles of literature on this seemingly innocuous book and movie.

Pinocchio longs to be a real boy, to be cut from his strings and to live his life as a self-directed individual. But Pinocchio thought this doesn’t require difficult choices, just to go with the flow, remain a puppet, tied to the strings of his mindset and comfort zone. Enter the wisecracking, all-singing, dancing Jiminy Cricket, who takes on the role of Pinocchio’s conscience, the conscience that bothers him throughout the film to do the right thing in spite of himself.

That still, small voice that people don’t want to listen to, as the Cricket told Pinocchio. Or, may I add, the fault of their wrong choices. After Geppetto prays that his son is not bound by ignorance, the Blue Fairy imbues the wooden Pinocchio with the ability to think for himself, to be his own person, free from the shackles of outside influences.

But Pinocchio has other ideas. He muffled Jiminy Cricket’s voice and listened to people like a slick duo, a cat and a fox; the cat is dumb and is a play on Harpo Marx, a not-so-subtle hint about the dangers of Marxism. But the main culprit here is the fox, Honest Joseph, sorry John, a fat used car salesman (oops, wrong century), I mean, a snake oil salesman with the gift of chatter, who lures his victims with false advertisements and destroys them . A psychopath, actually.

Honest John convinces Pinocchio to join Stromboli’s traveling puppet circus with the false promise of instant fame and fortune. Pinocchio brags that he is of no use to him, but ironically he is caught up in the will of the totalitarian puppeteer who plunges him further into the abyss and locks him in a cage. During this ordeal, Jiminy follows Cricket Pinocchio everywhere and he is also visited by the Blue Fairy.

Not wanting to incriminate himself, Pinocchio lies that he doesn’t know how he got into the cage and that his nose is starting to grow. The Blue Fairy gives him another chance to become a real boy and releases him. But Pinocchio is stubborn without remorse and still finds comfort in the strings in which he was born. Enter the Coachman, the epitome of all the corruption of ideologies and governments that prey on the weak and uneducated, and he’s close to finishing Pinocchio.

The hapless doll ends up on Pleasure Island, where there are no rules and boys who have fallen into the trap of false promises turn into braying bastards. But Jiminy Cricket continues to pester Pinocchio to do the right thing. At the last hour, the doll proves himself “brave, truthful and selfless” when he rescues his father from the whale’s belly and finally cuts his strings to become a real boy.

It is said that the story of Collodi is one of the few stories in the canon of children’s stories in which evildoers go unpunished. However, Collodi’s morality story is a lesson in how, when we cut our strings to the ideologies and existing institutions or the strings into which we are born, we can become autonomous individuals who can contribute to bringing about change, despite ourselves and the world around us. Only then can we sing: I had strings, but now I am free, I have no strings.

Mr President, you are still in time to take charge and do the right thing for our country.

Alessandra Dee Crespo, President-elect, Republic