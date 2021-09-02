See Neyland Stadium lights, Vols jerseys for BGSU





As a new era begins for Tennessee football this week, fans naturally expect new traditions and new flair with the program. Hey, the Vols are at their best when they have aspects of the program that stand out. As Josh Heupel leads UT through the T on Thursday night for his first game against the Bowling Green Falcons, at least one thing will be different. However, a common tradition seems to remain relatively the same. Rocky Top has added a light show to Neyland Stadium. This is something similar to what the Alabama Crimson Tide is already doing. A preview of what that light show will look like was posted on social media earlier this week. The Neyland Stadium Lights have been unveiled. Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/UWUiUbZX0G — Brando (@BrandoFBE) August 31, 2021 That is the big change for football in Tennessee. However, the uniform combinations were revealed a day later. They are not much different from the standard Vols historical uniforms, as they are orange jerseys with white pants. Only the classic Nike cleats stand out. Week 1 ️ The kick-off #Neyland100. pic.twitter.com/BRUD9ZTTOz — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 31, 2021 Now, to be fair, with the new light show coming up, Danny White probably wants to save a new uniform reveal for another home game. That way he can spread things out to keep making a splash with the program. No one has ruled out possible black jerseys, the return of the Smokey Grays, or some other unique combination. One thing White clearly understands is that it’s important to stay ahead of the curve on this sort of thing. He helped turn the UCF Knights around, and White has pointed out that the Vols’ own history is filled with starting new traditions. On Thursday, the new tradition starts with LED lighting. At least Tennessee football is catching up with other schools in entertainment value with such a move. The next step for them will obviously be to find a way to lead the way. Well, the entertainment that comes with Josh Heupel’s transgression could certainly play a part in that.

