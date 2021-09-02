Paralympic Games pave the way to participation, but long road ahead

The Tokyo Paralympic Games act as a means to improve access to sport for the disabled, but the number of physically active disabled people is still relatively small.

Despite the astonishing achievements of the Paralympic athletes in Tokyo, for many people with disabilities, playing sports is a huge physical and psychological challenge.

According to a 2020 Japan Sports Agency study, adults with disabilities are half as likely to meet physical activity guidelines through sports or physical recreation than adults without disabilities.

Studies have shown that limited access to facilities and lack of opportunities were among the obstacles the group faced, and the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus have made it even more difficult to find places and ways to stay active.

Wheelchair user Masaru Taniuchi is an example of someone trying to stay active while living with a disability.

The 51-year-old visits the Saitama Rehabilitation Center in Ageo, north of Tokyo, once a week to play table tennis and other sports in an environment that offers both specialized equipment and qualified instructors.

Masaru Taniuchi (L) plays table tennis at Saitama Rehabilitation Center in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, on August 18, 2021. (Kyodo)

“I like to move my body. Here I can train while receiving expert guidance,” he said.

Kazumi Tsukagoshi, a spokesperson for the rehabilitation center, said people were allowed to use the facility for up to five days a week before the coronavirus social distancing guidelines were introduced. Now they are limited to a maximum of two days a week.

Not getting enough exercise can lead to negative health effects, such as decreased walking speed and weight gain, and Tsukagoshi is concerned about the snowball effect it causes.

“It’s a huge blow to their training schedule after all the effort they’ve put in to keep fit. Older people can become bedridden as a result,” he said.

According to data from the Japan Sports Agency, the percentage of able-bodied adults exercising at least once a week is 59.9 percent, compared to 24.9 percent for disabled adults, a long way from the country’s target of 40 percent.

The government agency said the coronavirus pandemic is hurting public health, with the decline in physical activity linked to the fear of going outside and risking being infected with the virus.

A 2018 survey conducted by Sasakawa Sports Foundation found that there are 141 public facilities nationwide that can only be used by, or favored, the disabled.

There are about 9.36 million people with some form of disability in Japan, equivalent to about 7.4 percent of the population, according to statistics compiled by the Ministry of Health. Of these, 4.36 million people have a physical disability.

Kazunari Obuchi, policy director at Sasakawa Sports Foundation, said the number of sports facilities open to people with disabilities has increased since the ban on discrimination against people with disabilities came into effect in April 2016, but that doesn’t mean they’re all welcome. .

Some are hesitant to allow disabled people to use their facilities due to inaccessible buildings and a lack of fitness specialists to supervise exercise for people with special needs.

“Changes have to be made one by one, for example by asking people with disabilities who want to use the facility what kind of support services they need,” Obuchi said.

He suggests using a special education school that meets accessibility standards as a sports base for the disabled.

If users have access to disabled service providers and the sports arena becomes a meeting place for graduates of the school and people with disabilities in the community, “it will be a solution for barrier-free planning,” he said.