Blue Jays keep play-off opportunities alive with series win over Orioles





The dust rose and drifted down the line when Bo Bichette showed up at home. The pitch was aborted, but Bichette got fouled anyway. The shortstop’s second slide home pushed Toronto forward in a game they desperately needed. With 30 games left and 21 wins needed to reach the 90 win threshold, even series wins may not be good enough. Against the Orioles, two out of three was almost a must—mandatory to keep an eye on October. “It was definitely one of those outings,” said starter Steven Matz. Teoscar Hernández’s wrist took a direct hit from 94 MPH, pushing Bichette into scoring position in the eighth. Alejandro Kirk took a 402-foot inside fastball to center to move the runners into second and third. Randal Grichuk took advantage. “Every game is important,” Marcus Semien said after the game. “It doesn’t matter how you do it. We want to be a team that can win in every way.” Grichuk’s sacrifice fly bought the Jays a one-run lead and 17 Jordan Romano pitches made sure that was all they needed. Toronto returned two leads, ran six Orioles and walked the line from a loss all night, but they found a way to win. In the second inning, a called strike and foul-off gave Matz a way out of a difficult early inning. After the bases were loaded and trailing 3-0, Matz was an executed pitch away from closing the rally in Baltimore and maintaining Toronto’s early lead. But like all things Wednesday, it couldn’t be easy. Matz threw in a pair of runners, skipped the lead and forced Toronto’s bullpen into early action. Like the offense and the bullpen, Matz found a way to pull it off. Matz lost feel for his throws in the second, he said, and never quite got it back. He had to find a way out, focusing on the thick part of the board and not trying to be so good with his locations. The lefty battled through three more frames to finish with five innings pitched and two runs earned. He wasn’t perfect, but against the American League’s second-worst strike, he was sloppy. “He has found a way,” said manager Charlie Montoyo. Matz didn’t deserve the win, but he hooked the Blue Jays a few frames later. It was the kind of close game they’ve lost this season, but with the calendar flipping to September, it was a game they needed.

