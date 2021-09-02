Tennessee Vols Football: Setting Realistic Goals for the 2021 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers 2021 football season has arrived. An offseason that started with Jeremy Pruitt as head coach will end with Josh Heupel and a new team racing through the Power T. Never a dull moment in Knoxville, that’s for sure.

It’s a good idea to put in some benchmarks before the races start, to help us analyze the upcoming season. We’ve already put down our predictions for this year, and none of us are willing to go beyond 6-6. With that in mind, it’s clear how Tennessees goals for this season could be more… modest.

Below we have listed some of those goals. These targets will be reviewed at the end of the year. Tennessee does not need to meet all of these points to have a successful season, but they will need to meet some of them to give an indication of progress.

A consistent starting quarterback with limited turnovers

Tennessees quarterback space instability must end. The previous staff seemed to be playing musical chairs with the quarterbacks, never holding on to one option long enough to gain confidence in any of them. No matter how many times they started (and then) pulled Jarrett Guarantano back, it never got them the quarterback they wanted.

Michigan transfer Joe Milton has been named the starter against Bowling Green. He should be given a fair chance for more than a few rides. If he’s clearly not the answer after a few matches, go after him with one of the guys, and stay with that guy. Constantly turning players in and out doesn’t do anything for you.

Aside from that, a quarterback limiting bad decisions will be a refreshing twist. The Heupels system doesn’t require the passer-by to think so much, and the hope is that this will limit turnover through the position. If that means reigning in some of the explosive plays, so be it. This defense cannot stand on the field any more than necessary. That is the reality of a foul that scores quickly.

Improved pass blocking

Simple enough. Tennessee is passing a lot more under Josh Heupel than ever under Jeremy Pruitt. If they want to see the fruits of that strategy, they have to keep Joe Milton afloat. A Sack Rate of 111th and a Passing Downs Sack Rate of 107th (both unceremoniously achieved in 2020) can no longer happen. Not only should the offensive plan be able to mitigate this problem, but the raw talent of the offensive line should shine through. Tennessee is still loaded up front, even with off-season departures. Anything less than an above average offensive line would be a huge disappointment.

Top-50 offense

Some fans may be startled by a lowball number. After all, this is Heupel… a man who produced top-25 offenses in Missouri and UCF. Attack is his calling card. Why use the top 50 as a benchmark?

Simply because these system installations take time. Tennessee goes from one of the slowest steps in college football to one of the fastest. There will be bumps and hitches along the way. When Heupel first arrived in Missouri, their offense was ranked 123rd nationally (according to SP+ rankings). In a year, he was able to take them to 54th place. After another year, he produced the 24th-ranked offense.

Tennessees offense came in at 90th last year (according to FEI ratings). So a similar jump in Knoxville could be the target.

Defense

Getting more pressure

Despite improved recruiting on the defensive/outside linebacker positions, Tennessee never seemed to find the formula to pressure the quarterback once Darrell Taylor left for the NFL Draft. To top it all off, their top passer Deandre Johnson made it through the transfer portal and ended up in Miami. The volunteers still have talent in house, but that has to translate to the field.

In 2020, they finished 74th in Sack Rate and 95th in Standard Downs Sack Rate. They were a little better in Passing Downs Sack Rate coming in at 39th. Still, even that number could qualify as a disappointment, given the players they had at their disposal. The hope is that Tennessee can at least work out more pressure on the quarterback. The volunteers also need guys to get into the position.

See more young talent

Speaking of that young talent… we need to see more of it. Last season was all about veterans on the defensive side of the ball. That’s fine for 2021, but it also makes you wonder if Tennessee really has any difference makers in their recruiting classes.

A quick look at the defensive depth chart reveals an interesting statistic: of the 23 players on the list, 16 are red shirt juniors or older. Only two starters are sophomore red shirts or younger. One of those two (defensive side Tyler Baron) isn’t really a clear starter either.

Again, that could actually work in Tennessee’s favor for the 2021 season. For the future? We need to see younger guys working in the rotation.

Top-50 Defense

Tennessees defense ranked 66th in FEI ratings last year. Undoubtedly, it was the least disappointing part of the team, as they suffered a foul that failed to consistently score or keep them off the field.

However, the final results this season still need to be improved. It may look different than many fans expect. Fans are used to good defenses that hold opposing teams back and keep them off the leaderboard. But in the modern game, with an attack like Hips, the defense has other tasks. Their goal is to try to give the attack another possession by generating turnover, while playing very aggressively to try and get the opponent’s fouls behind the chains.

It means you can see many more successful explosive moves against Tennessee. But that’s part of the tradeoff. If you keep your defense on the field for a long time, and your attack comes back and scores in 50 seconds, let the defense dry. They don’t even have time to catch their breath.