Area roundup: Leavitt finishes Cony in field hockey opener





AUGUSTA Ava Gagnon scored both goals, including the match winner in the fourth quarter, to lead Leavitt to a 2-1 road win in the field hockey season opener in Cony on Wednesday. Eve Martineau assisted on both goals for the Hornets (1-0), and Paige DeMascio made four saves. Mallory Audet scored Rams’ only goal on an assist from Caroline Hendrickson in the third quarter, and Taylor Prebit stopped three shots in front of Cony (0-1). Leavitt coach Wanda Ward-MacLean called it an even game with much of the game between the 25s. MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3, OAK HILL 0:Taylor Duguay accounted for all three goals when the host Falcons knocked out the Raiders in Rumford. Duguay scored one goal and added two assists, Autumn Freeman had a goal and an assist, and Abby Jones scored the other goal for Mountain Valley (1-0) in the season opener. Brooke Brown made three saves before the shutout. Sierra Lane made 30 saves for Oak Hill (0-10), who was eliminated 20-2 in a corner. Opening game, get the jitters out, said Mountain Valley coach Melissa Forbes. WINTHROP 6, DIRIGO 0: Maddie Perkins scored the opening goal and assisted on two others, and Madeline Wagner scored twice in the first quarter as host rolled Ramblers to a season-opening win over Winthrop. Izzy Folsom, Lauryn Wood and Autumn Gerry also scored for Winthrop (1-0), and Bella Littler and Julia Letourneau provided assists. Elle Folsom and Madison Weymouth together accounted for the shutout in the net. Alivia Ellis made 14 saves for the Cougars (0-1), and Kiera Kelley added three more. MT. ARARAT 2, LEWISTON 1:Belle Hemond scored with 12:23 left in the fourth quarter to push the Eagles past host Blue Devils in a season opener in Lewiston. Paige Witwicki gave Mount Ararat (1-0) the initial lead in the third quarter. Audrey Marchildon assisted on both Eagles goals and Piper Cohen made five saves in the net. Reese Maynard equalized in the third quarter with an assist from Kelsey Westleigh. Kim McLaughlin made three saves for Lewiston (0-1). FRYEBURG 5, POLAND 1: Jade Blood scored a couple of goals to lead the Raiders past the Knights in Poland. Eliza Thorive and Grace Murley each had a goal and an assist for Fryeburg (1-0), while Olivia Towne added the other goal and Camden Jones provided two assists. Bri Velilla scored Poland’s only goal (0-1) to put the hosts ahead early. Emma Moreau made 17 saves. LISBON 1, spruce mountain 1, 2OT: Maria Levesque made 21 saves in goal to help the Greyhounds hold onto double overtime for a tie with the Phoenix in Jay. Amelia Mooney opened the score for Lisbon (0-0-1) in the third quarter, but Mariyah Fournier answered in the fourth quarter to an assist from Ella Plourde for Spruce Mountain (0-0-1). Phoenix goalkeeper Jayden Achorn made six saves. BOOTHBAY/WISC SET 2, TELSTAR 0: Mara Gentry scored both goals, including one in the closing second of the game, to take Boothbay/Wiscasset past the visiting rebels in a season opener in Boothbay. Boothbay (1-0) senior goalkeeper Jaelyn Crocker made four saves before the shutout, while EB Hoff saved nine shots for Telstar (0-1). ” Previous Androscoggin Commissioners Send Proposed Spending Plan to Budgets Committee Next one ” Patriots Notebook: Belichick Says Newton’s Unvaccinated Isn’t a Factor in His Release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2021/09/01/area-roundup-leavitt-edges-cony-in-field-hockey-opener/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos