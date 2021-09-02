Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Taekwondo Starts, Swimming and More Live! | Sport

GOLD! Bianka Pap from Hungary wins the women’s S10 100m backstroke!
Aurelie Rivard from Canada takes silver and Lisa Kruger from the Netherlands bronze.
04:48
Wheelchair tennis: In the women’s doubles semi-finals, Whiley and Shuker from GB play against Wang and Zhu from China; they lead 1-0 on service.
04:43
GOLD! Maksym Krypak from Ukraine wins the 100m backstroke of the S9 men in a new world record!
Krypak improves his score, set in Rio, from 57.24 to 57.19. Not bad. Stefano Raimondi from Italy takes silver and Florent Marais from France bronze.
04:41
5-a-side football: In the men’s first half, Argentina now led China 2-0 and went into the second half.
04:40
Ellie Simmonds is (probably) retiring!
Swimming: Ellie Simmonds looks back on an incredible career not only winning medals, but also being part of the Paralympic movement. She thinks this is it for her and leaves the sport as she loved it then, overcome with emotion, thanking her coach, her parents, her sister and everyone who has helped her to this point. I love it, I love it, I love the Paralympics, I love everyone on the team, she says, and this is strong stuff that makes my eyeballs sweat. Her coach is her best friend, she says, and not having him here is hard for her, and she could be here all day thanking people.
She goes on to say how proud she is of inspiring the people who are now inspiring the next generation, and what an absolute hero she is. Good stuff.
Updated
04:36
GOLD! Zsofia Konkoly from Hungary wins the S9 Women’s 100m Butterfly in a new Paralympic record!
Lizzie Smith from the US takes silver and Satai Gascon from Spain takes bronze. Shaw of GB finishes fourth. Smith smiles at the finish, telling us she knows she couldn’t do anything to hold off the new champion.
04:34
Swimming: Konkoly from Hungary wins the third 50 meters and she takes Pascoe! It will be gold for Hungary!
04:34
Swimming: There they go, NZ’s Pascoe leading the corner, with Konkoly second and Smith third…
04:33
Swimming: Now flying for the ladies S9 100m, in which Toni Shaw goes for GB…
04:32
GOLD! William Martin from Australia wins the S9 Men’s 100m Butterfly, breaking the world record he set earlier today!
Decent work, the figure improved from 58.14 to 57.19. Simone Barlaam of Italy wins silver and Alexander Skaliukh of By No Means Russia takes bronze.
04:31
Swimming: In the studio, Alice Tai reminds us that Ellie Simmonds has inspired a generation of Paralympics, including her. Were still not sure why she was disqualified but her career remains her career.
Fantin from Italy takes silver and Lenskii from Absolutely not Russia takes bronze.
Updated
04:23
GOLD! Yuyan Jiang from China wins the S6 400m freestyle to break the world record!
The previous best time was 5:12.87 and Jiang finished in 5:04.57! That’s amazing! Mereshko from Ukraine takes silver and Meister from Switzerland bronze; Summers-Newton is fourth, Harvey sixth, and as I type we learn that Simmonds has been disqualified! That’s not a great way to finish, but the five Olympic gold medals she’s already won should soften the blow.
04:20
Swimming: Here comes Jiang, the 16-year-old who definitely brings the last hundred to the cleaners!
04:19
Swimming: Mereshko abhors a turn and Jiang gets past her; that mistake will probably settle the gold.
04:18
Swimming: Jiang is at the world record pace and Mereshko, famous for her finish, takes the lead! would watch time!
04:18
Swimming: At 200m, Jiang van Mereshko of Ukraine leads and Summers-Newton is fourth; Simmonds and Harvey follow, but are in the hunt for bronze.
04:16
Egberink of the Netherlands beats Hewett of GB 6-4 7-6 (5)
Hewet now meets Gordon Reid, also from GB, in the bronze medal match! That was a great fight, really.
04:14
Swimming: Simmonds is out, and Maisie Summers-Newton and Grace Harvey, also from GB, are also going into this final. But the one to be defeated is Yuyan Jiang from China…
04:12
Wheelchair tennis: Egberink now leads 65-3 in the break, and has three match points.
04:09
Swimming: In the pool, our series of finals will soon be with us, and in just a few minutes we have the amazing Ellie Simmonds going for her sixth Paralympic gold and her ninth medal overall, in the final of the S6 400m free.
Updated
04:06
Wheelchair tennis: Hewet breaks again! There have only been two grabs in this set, and with Egberink set up, now enjoying a tiebreak which I expect will be the very brutal side of brute.
04:02
Wheelchair tennis: Egberink keeps coming and breaks Hewett again for 6-5! Hell now serves for the match for the second time…
03:59
Wheelchair tennis: Have a look! Hewet does break, and after saving two match points, he is back at 5-5 in set two! If you’re near a television, computer, or phone, I highly recommend turning it on.
03:57
5-a-side football: With just under half an hour in the men’s half, it is still China 0-0 Argentina.
03:55
Wheelchair basketball: GB finished seventh in the women’s competition, beating Spain 62-43.
Updated
03:55
Wheelchair tennis: A blazing backhand down the line saves Egberink’s first match point, then Hewett’s phenomenal defense as he is sent here and there, allowing him to force deuce! He closes quickly and Egberink will have to serve at 5-4! That’s phenomenal from Hewett!
03:51
Wheelchair tennis: Egberink holds on to 15! He leads 5-3 in set two, and another break will put him in the final, taking Hewett to a bronze medal playoff against his teammate Gordon Reid, who lost earlier.
03:47
Wheelchair tennis: Egberink breaks again and Hewett hits the road. If Ebberink can keep it here, hell is one game away.
03:41
Wheelchair tennis: Man, Alfie Hewett knows how to compete, and he’s broken again, that’s six games in a row without a foothold and it’s now 3-3 in set two, first set Egberink.
03:37
5-a-side football: The first men’s half-man, between China and Argentina, is underway. After seven minutes it is 0-0.
03:37
Wheelchair tennis: Hewett gives up another break, his shoulder injury may be holding him back, but the double foul that seals the deal will fight. Egberink now leads 6-4 3-2.
Updated
03:31
Wheelchair tennis: Check out Alfie Hewett! It’s a great game, is this, this is, is this, and Hewett has broken Egberink back again, for 2-2 in set two.
03:28
For those of you who missed Sarah Storey’s downright obscene performance, you can read about it here:
03:27
Wheelchair basketball ladies: In the battle for seventh place, GB led Spain 57-31 in the final quarter.
03:24
Wheelchair tennis: After breaking in the first game of set two, GBs Hewett Egberink has broken back… but has just broken again! Egberink now leads 6-4 2-1.
03:22
Right! Sarah Storey, just installed as GB’s greatest ever Paralympian after winning today’s road race, talks to Channel 4. She says the rain meant they had to tear up the plan as they planned due to crazy humidity, but she enjoys competing in rain because it has a different dimension and requires more technical prowess. Her legs didn’t feel as good as usual, but she thinks her skill was decisive.
What makes you so brilliant? she asked, saying she had an incredible foundation at home. As a child she wasn’t good enough so she was taught to focus on improving her own PB because if you improve every time no one can say anything. She also found out that the Paralympics existed and just kept going.
Her children have both been incredibly involved in her career and are also involved in their own sports as they have a say in what happens. So she could end up in the team bubble, her family had to be locked up, but her kids tolerated it.
Jo Rowsell comes in now and says as a commentator she was nervous when a rival took a break because she didn’t have much information about the time gaps. But Storey did and knew she could close it provided she didn’t burn too many matches, especially since she knew she wouldn’t get much help because she was the rider everyone was looking at. So she worked things out little by little, and here we are!
She goes on to say she couldn’t see the corners so you just had to close your eyes and toss the bike around, which added a thrill. She’s not sure how she’s going to celebrate though, as she’s been busy making sure everything fits in her bags, but she’s going to fly to Tokyo later today and tomorrow.
03:09
Wheelchair tennis: Egberink, the number 8 seed, takes the first set against Hewett, the number 2 seed, 6-4!
03:07
Thanks Luke and hello everyone. Tennis is our main live-action activity for now, so focus on that, but there’s plenty of activity coming our way over the course of the next part, which I’ll outline now. But in the meantime, Egberink serves at 5-4 for the first set.
