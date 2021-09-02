Padres vs. Diamondbacks – Game Recap – September 1, 2021

PHOENIX – After 3 1/2 long months, Luke Weaver was very happy to be back on the hill. And even on the basic trails.

I fought a little of that nervous energy this morning, said the Arizona righthander after pitching six innings on Wednesday in the Diamondbacks 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres. It took some time to get used to the routine.

But as soon as you roll that first roll, it comes back. You are ready to compete.

Arizona, which was held hitless by Blake Snell for seven innings on Tuesday, came out with 13 hits on Wednesday to lose a five-game streak, avoid a series sweep and prevent the Padres from gaining ground in the NL wildcard race . Ketel Marte and Pavin Smith had three hits each and Josh VanMeter homered to support Weaver, who gave up four hits, walked no batter and struckout three in a 79-pitched appearance.

That did not exceed Arizona manager Torey Lovullos’ height count for the game.

We have to be very careful, but he was extremely strong today, Lovullo said. I’ve never seen him anything less than done.

Today wasn’t a big strikeout day, but I did a good job leading those spots, Weaver said of his strategy. Mix the pitches around the plate and try to input their aggressiveness to get weaker contact and faster outs.

He’s managed our lineup well, said Padres manager Jayce Tingler. We just couldn’t get anything going.

The Padres are on par with Cincinnati for the second NL wildcard pending the outcome of the Reds’ second game of a doubleheader against St. Louis, who won the first game 5-4 1 1 /2 games behind the leaders.

Weaver (3-3), who made his first start since May 16 after being sidelined with shoulder inflammation, did a little bit of everything in his return. He gave up a single to first batter, Trent Grisham, and promptly eliminated him on first base. By the time the Padres got their next baserunner in the fourth, Arizona was leading 6-0 and Weaver was fresh from first to third place on a single that he ended with a head-first slide.

Weaver reached on an error by Manny Machados and was the last batter to face his opponent, Yu Darvish, in the game. The Diamondbacks chased the righthander with a six-run third inning, including an RBI double by Smith, VanMeter’s third homerun of the season, rookie Jake McCarthy’s first stolen base and RBI-hits by Nick Ahmed and Josh Rojas.

Darvish (7-9) made his second start since leaving his start on August 12 at Chase Field with a tight lower back. That outing also lasted only 2 2/3 innings.

This time, he gave up eight hits and six runs, five of which were earned. He walked one batter and struckout three. Darvish said he felt good physically after Wednesday’s game.

Part of the execution of the pitches, such as the two-seamer, sliders, that was the problem in the third inning, he said through an interpreter.

The past two months I have not been able to perform as I really want. All you need to do is start it, work on it, and get your stuff back on track.

Grishams’ 14th homerun in the sixth ended with a shutout bid by Weavers. Wil Myers’ 16th home run, a two-run shot off Noe Ramirez in the seventh, cut Arizona’s lead to 6-3. But the Diamondbacks got those runs back in the eighth against Austin Adams, who hit Smith and Peralta on consecutive pitches, then walked VanMeter to force in a run. The other run scored on a double play.

BACK TO THE PEN

Lovullo said before the game that Taylor Widener will move to the bullpen for the rest of the season to make way for Weaver in the rotation.

Weve got a great evaluation as a starter, Lovullo said. We want to control his workload a little bit. Would put him there for the rest of the season and evaluate him as a reliever.

Widener had a 4.28 ERA in 13 starts this season.

ALSO RETURN

In early September, the rosters expanded to 28 players and activated the Padres RHP Dinelson Lamet, who made his first appearance since June 26. Lamet, who was sidelined with a right forearm inflammation, worked the fifth inning for his third outing of the season . He knocked out two with his fastball reaching 97 mph.

One of today’s highlights, Tingler said of Lamet. Nice to see, good to build on.

San Diego also activated RHP Taylor Williams of the IL and Arizona called OR Stuart Fairchild of Triple-A Reno.

SNAKEBIT

Darvish’s start was his fifth this season against the Diamondbacks. He fell to 0-2 with a 6.65 ERA against the team in last place in NL West.

DO THE HONORS

Giselle Juarez, a lefthanded pitcher who led Oklahoma to the Womens College World Series title, threw the first pitch. Juarez is from nearby Glendale.

NEXT ONE

Padres: Host Houston on Friday nights. Tingler said after the game that Jake Arrieta (5-12, 7.13 ERA) would probably come from the IL to start.

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (7-9, 4.37) opens Friday against the visiting Seattle.

