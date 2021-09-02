KDC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Kerala Club Championship





Kerala Club Championship Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team KDC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Kerala Club Championship match between Kids Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club. They will face each other for the first time this season in the Kerala Club Championship. KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Details: the 6e Kerala Club Championship match Kids Cricket Club will face Swantons Cricket Club at 2nd September at the SD College Cricket Ground. This game starts at 1:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Example: Kids Cricket Club will face Swantons Cricket Club for the first time in the sixth round of the Kerala Club Championship this season. Kids Cricket Club is currently in third place on this season’s Kerala Club Championship points list, while Swantons Cricket Club is currently in fourth place on the points list. Kids Cricket Club played two games in this season of the Kerala Club Championship where they failed in one match as one of their matches was abandoned, while Swantons Cricket Club played one match this season which was canceled due to rain. KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 28C on match day with a humidity of 77% and a wind speed of 14 km/h. There is a 17% chance of precipitation during the game. KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Pitch Report: The surface at the SD College Cricket Ground is balanced, with good assistance for both batters and bowlers. It is expected to provide first aid for the swing bowlers and the spinners will play a good part in the middle half. Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 140. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. Story continues KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Probable XIs: Cricket club for children: Srejith KR, KrishnaKumar TV, KC Akshay, Jean Vijay, Farzaan A, Biju Narayanan, Nandhakumar KM (wk), Abhishek Pratap, Sarath Prasad, Rahul Sharma, Neel Sunny Bank: Sachin Mohan, Aditya Mohan, Krishna Devan Swanton’s Cricket Club: Vishnu Mohan (wk), KS Aravind, Ameersha SN, Asif Salam, Fardheen Rafeeque, Harikrishnan D, Liston Augustine, N Afrad, Ribin Varghese, Shiv Ganesh, Vishnu P Kumar Bank: Nibin Benny, Salman Saleem, Appu Prakash Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: TV Krishna Kumar is a right-handed batsman and right-handed medium fast bowler for Kids Cricket Club. He has scored 3 runs and collected 4 wickets so far in this tournament. KC Akshay is a right-handed batsman and off-break bowler for the Kids Cricket Club. He has taken 4 wickets in this tournament so far. Rahul Sharma-I is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Kids Cricket Club. He has hit 35 runs so far in this tournament. Vishnu P-Kumaro is a right-handed batsman and orthodox left-arm spinner of the Swantons Cricket Club. He scalped 4 wickets in the last game. KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain TV Krishna Kumar, Vishnu P-Kumar Vice Captain KC Akshay, Rahul Sharma-I Featured Play XI No.1 for KDC vs SWC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Vishnu Mohan batters Jean Vijay, Ribin Varghese, A Farzaan All-rounder TV KrishnaKumar (C), Rahul Sharma-I, Ameersha-SN bowlers Vishnu P-Kumar, Asif Salam, K. C. Akshay (VC), Biju Narayanan KDC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for KDC vs SWC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Vishnu Mohan, KM Nandhakumari batters Jean Vijay, Ribin Varghese, Abhishek Pratap Allrounders TV Krishna Kumar, Rahul Sharma-I (VC), Fardeen K-Rafeeque Bowlers Vishnu P-Kumar (C), Asif Salam, KC Akshay, Biju Narayanan KDC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Expert Advice: TV KrishnaKumar will be a good multiplier choice for the small leagues. Fardeen K-Rafeeque and Abhishek Pratap are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-3-4. KDC vs SWC Kerala Club Championship Match 6 Probable Winners: Kids Cricket Club is expected to win this match. The mail KDC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Kerala Club Championship appeared first on CricketAddictor.

