Sachin Tendulkar + Rahul Dravid equals New Zealand’s newest cricket debutant, Rachin Ravindra – ThePrint





Font size:

AN-

A+ New Delhi: Amid Bangladesh’s emphatic victory over New Zealand in a T20 International men’s match in Dhaka on Wednesday, what caught the attention of Indian cricket fans and sports writers was 21-year-old Rachin Ravindra’s debut for the Kiwis. Ravindra led off for New Zealand, but was caught and thrown by Mahedi Hasan for a first-ball duck in the opening over, before his team collapsed to 60 all-out. Bangladesh then reached the goal in 15 overs, but Ravindra, who is considered an all-around batter, still managed to get the prized wicket from the host, star player Shakib Al Hasan. Wellington has streets named after Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Wellington has also produced an international cricketer named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Rachin Ravindra made his New Zealand debut today.#NZvBAN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kausts) September 1, 2021 Continue Vijay Shankar this Rachin Ravindra seems to be the OG 3D player#BANvNZ — Ajinkya (@ajinkya_299) September 1, 2021 Rachin Ravindra an Indian descendant makes his New Zealand debut today Watching him from the under 19 days A great all-rounder Hope he gets big in his career https://t.co/pubaepPFBk — Cricket Fan (@Vijay_Kohli__18) September 1, 2021 Rachin Ravindra, from the New Zealand capital Wellington, was part of the 2016 and 2018 Under-19 World Cups for the Kiwis, and received his first professional domestic cricket contract with the Wellington Firebirds. The son of Indian parents spent his childhood making several cricket trips to India to play in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, according to Telangana today. His first name, Rachin, would be a contraction by Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Also read: How Zimbabwe’s cricket culture grew between British settlers and Indian immigrants New Zealand Crickets Indian Connection Rachin Ravindra is far from the first cricketer of Indian descent to have played for New Zealand. During the 1992 World Cup, Captain Martin Crowe opened the bowling with off-spinner Dipak Patel, a revolutionary move at the time and many more players of Indian descent have appeared for the Kiwis since then, including Jeet Raval and Ish Sodhi. Ravindra isn’t even Wellington’s only cricket connection to India, the city’s Khandallah district is also home to Gavaskar Place and Kapil Grove, named after icons Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, ESPNCricinfo had reported during India’s 2009 tour of New Zealand. All the streets in Khandallah get their names from India: Andaman, Simla Crescent, Satara, Ramphal, Delhi, Madras, Poona, Amritsar, Benares, Gaya, Vasanta, Amapur, Baroda, Agra, Lucknow Terrace, Mysore, Bombay, all in one concentrated area, the Sidharth Monga report said. There had also been a life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi set up in the city’s train station in January of that year. (Edited by Shreyas Sharma) Also read: Taliban approves Afghanistan’s first cricket test, says team can play international matches Subscribe to our channels at YouTube & Telegram Why news media is in crisis and how to solve it India needs even more free, fair, unbroken and questioned journalism as it faces multiple crises. But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism shrinks and gives in to a primitive primetime spectacle. ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To maintain journalism of this quality, smart and thinking people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/sport/sachin-tendulkar-rahul-dravid-equals-new-zealands-latest-cricket-debutant-rachin-ravindra/726661/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos