Sachin Tendulkar + Rahul Dravid equals New Zealand’s newest cricket debutant, Rachin Ravindra – ThePrint

Published

12 mins ago

on

By


New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra pictured at the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup | Photo: Twitter | @CricketWorldCup

New Delhi: Amid Bangladesh’s emphatic victory over New Zealand in a T20 International men’s match in Dhaka on Wednesday, what caught the attention of Indian cricket fans and sports writers was 21-year-old Rachin Ravindra’s debut for the Kiwis.

Ravindra led off for New Zealand, but was caught and thrown by Mahedi Hasan for a first-ball duck in the opening over, before his team collapsed to 60 all-out. Bangladesh then reached the goal in 15 overs, but Ravindra, who is considered an all-around batter, still managed to get the prized wicket from the host, star player Shakib Al Hasan.

Rachin Ravindra, from the New Zealand capital Wellington, was part of the 2016 and 2018 Under-19 World Cups for the Kiwis, and received his first professional domestic cricket contract with the Wellington Firebirds. The son of Indian parents spent his childhood making several cricket trips to India to play in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, according to Telangana today.

His first name, Rachin, would be a contraction by Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Also read: How Zimbabwe’s cricket culture grew between British settlers and Indian immigrants

New Zealand Crickets Indian Connection

Rachin Ravindra is far from the first cricketer of Indian descent to have played for New Zealand. During the 1992 World Cup, Captain Martin Crowe opened the bowling with off-spinner Dipak Patel, a revolutionary move at the time and many more players of Indian descent have appeared for the Kiwis since then, including Jeet Raval and Ish Sodhi.

Ravindra isn’t even Wellington’s only cricket connection to India, the city’s Khandallah district is also home to Gavaskar Place and Kapil Grove, named after icons Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, ESPNCricinfo had reported during India’s 2009 tour of New Zealand.

All the streets in Khandallah get their names from India: Andaman, Simla Crescent, Satara, Ramphal, Delhi, Madras, Poona, Amritsar, Benares, Gaya, Vasanta, Amapur, Baroda, Agra, Lucknow Terrace, Mysore, Bombay, all in one concentrated area, the Sidharth Monga report said.

There had also been a life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi set up in the city’s train station in January of that year.

(Edited by Shreyas Sharma)

Also read: Taliban approves Afghanistan’s first cricket test, says team can play international matches

