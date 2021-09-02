Beaver Football cancels game against Central Valley due to COVID-19 outbreak





BEAVER The Beaver Area High School Athletic Department has announced that Friday’s soccer game against Central Valley has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. “Unfortunately, we are just experiencing multiple cases of COVID-19 on the varsity football team,” Alan Alcalde, director of Beaver Area Athletic, told the Beaver County Times. “After further consultation with our administration and our head coach, we have decided it is best to just cancel this game at this point.” “We discussed this a bit in the morning, but they had to do their full investigation,” said Sam Cercone, director of Central Valley Athletic. “Alan called me again later this afternoon and gave me the news.” Alcalde could not say how many players on Beaver’s roster have tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, Friday’s soccer game in Central Valley is the only Beaver Area track and field game that has been canceled. However, Alcalde says there is always a chance that other cancellations will occur. “We certainly hope not [lead to more cancelations]”Alcalde said. “As you know, anything can happen to the climate we’re in. We hope not, but we don’t know.” Beaver Area Athletics didn’t come up with the idea of ​​moving the game because it’s a non-conference game. Central Valley, on the other hand, tells the Times that it is actively looking for a new opponent to play this week. “We are looking for teams to play,” Cercone said. “Obviously the harvest is limited. It’s Wednesday, but we’re trying, we have some antennae. Hopefully we’ll know more at the beginning of the evening.” Hopewell cancels week 1 match-up against Blackhawk Just hours after news of Beaver’s cancellation was announced, Hopewell Athletics informed the Beaver County Times that its Week 1 game against Blackhawk has also been canceled. Unlike Beaver’s cancellation, which was strictly related to COVID-19 outbreaks, Hopewell Athletic Director Don Short tells the Times there were multiple reasons why the Vikings canceled their Week 1 game. In Week 0, Hopewell had injured numerous players in the 62-0 loss to North Catholic. This week, a few other players on Hopewell’s roster were sidelined due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Starting with a small roster, Short tells the Times that the district thought the best decision for the program was and that the players were not to play Blackhawk on Friday night. This story is underway. The Beaver County Times will provide updates as they become available. Contact Noah Hiles at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @_NoahHiles.

