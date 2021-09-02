Japanese Kunieda and Kamiji reach wheelchair tennis final

Japanese wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda secured a spot in the men’s WT singles final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday, while compatriot Yui Kamiji did the same in the women’s tournament for a shot at her first gold medal.

Kunieda, a two-time gold medalist in singles and first-seeded, defeated fifth-seeded Great Britain’s Gordon Reid 6-3, 6-2 at Ariake Tennis Park. He will face the Dutchman Tom Egberink in the final.

“I was able to play my tennis at 100 percent,” said Kunieda, the captain of the Japanese Paralympic delegation in Tokyo.

“The race schedule is tough, but I’m not tired at all. I feel like the races in my country are pushing me and I feel like I’m five years younger.”

The 37-year-old Japanese player was playing in his seventh game at the Tokyo Games and struggled at the start to find his momentum and allowed Reid to open with a service break.

Shingo Kunieda of Japan takes on Gordon Reid of Great Britain in the semifinals of the wheelchair tennis event for men’s singles at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on September 2, 2021 at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

But after breaking back in the fourth game and then holding the set at 3-3, he took six consecutive games to close out the first set and take a 3-0 lead in the second.

Reid, the 29-year-old gold medalist of the Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games, couldn’t come up with an answer.

“I focused on what I had to do. I believed that even if I let my opponent take the lead, I would find my rhythm if I kept playing,” said Kunieda, who left a quarter-final in Rio and missed his attempt to take the lead. men’s singles title for the third consecutive match.

Shingo Kunieda of Japan reacts after defeating Gordon Reid of Great Britain in the semifinals of the men’s singles wheelchair tennis event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on September 2, 2021 at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Earlier in the day, Kamiji defeated Dutch Aniek van Koot 6-2, 6-2 in a semifinal rematch in Rio de Janeiro, where the Japanese lost in three sets.

“In the tours we always face each other, but at the Paralympics Aniek was the only player I couldn’t get past,” said Kamiji, who earned bronze in Rio and was also beaten by the Dutch four years earlier in London. .

“I could have played better, but I’m glad I was able to beat her today.”

Kamiji will compete against number 1 seed Diede de Groot of the Netherlands. De Groot defeated Britain’s Jordanne Whiley, Kamiji’s regular partner and close friend in doubles, in the other semi-final on Thursday morning.

Yui Kamiji of Japan takes on the semifinals of the women’s singles wheelchair tennis event against Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on September 2, 2021 at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Kamiji, 27, said she and Whiley had discussed their mutual desire to face each other in the final in Tokyo. However, seeing that Whiley lost to De Groot before going to court, Kamiji said she was all the more motivated to do better than her boyfriend.

“I didn’t want to run into Whitley in the bronze medal match. I went into my match thinking I wanted us both to finish with a medal,” said Kamiji.

Yui Kamiji (L) of Japan and Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands meet at the net after Kamiji’s victory in the semifinals of the women’s wheelchair tennis event in singles at the Tokyo Paralympics on September 2, 2021, at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

“I also want to do well in the final for her.”

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Japanese duo Mitsuteru Moroishi and Koji Sugeno defeated Britons Antony Cotterill and Andy Lapthorne 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 for quad doubles bronze.

The match was halted on Wednesday night due to rain before resuming just before midnight and it took more than three hours to find a winner.