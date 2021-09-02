Sports
Beverly Striking DuPont To Play Ice Hockey At UNE | Sport
Jamie DuPont had a mental checklist of all the things she hoped to find in college. When she realized the University of New England had them all, she knew it was time to commit.
DuPont, a three-sport star at Beverly High, will play ice hockey for the Nor’Easters starting next winter. When she visited the school’s campus in Biddeford, Maine, last month, all the positive ticks in their favor became apparent.
“Engagement was a momentum of the moment,” admits DuPont. “But when I thought about it, it was the perfect situation. I fell in love with the campus, the ice rink and they have everything I’m looking for.”
At the top of that list was the chance to play hockey at the highest possible level. UNE is a growing program in the Division 3 women’s hockey ranks, having reached the Colonial Hockey Conference title game two years ago, losing to Endicott College. The Harold Alfond Forum on campus is also one of the best hockey facilities in New England.
“It’s about a 10-minute walk from the campus center and it’s a beautiful ice rink,” DuPont said. “It’s a program that has made a name for itself and competes at a high level.”
UNE’s reputation as a great school of exercise science and physical therapy was also a big draw. DuPont took an anatomy class at Beverly High last year, and it became one of her favorite subjects.
“I’ve always been interested in healthcare,” she says. “If I can stay involved in some sport and still do science, that would be the perfect career for me.”
In the off-season, DuPont has skated for the Vipers U-19 team. The program is full of highly skilled pre-school hockey players, which has helped her improve her game and play faster. She first met UNE coach David Venditti at the NA Elite tournament in Haverhill last July and visited the campus in August.
DuPont has been a varsity player for the girls’ co-op program at Beverly High since she was in 8th grade. DuPont is a two-year captain who can play any of the three forward positions. She is a great skater with 48 career points and a two-time Salem News all-star in her favorite sport.
“I just love the speed of ice hockey,” DuPont said. “I love being physically active. I’ve been in love with hockey from a young age and I’ve always known I wanted to play college hockey. It’s been a dream since first or second grade.”
Also an all-star caliber player in hockey, as she gears up for Beverly’s season opener this Sunday against Danvers, and softball, DuPont prides herself on achieving a high level of hockey skills while also showing her success in the other sport.
“A lot of people give up a lot to focus on one thing and it feels good that I can come here and have a career in other sports at the same time,” she said. “I’ve also always had a good feeling about being a multisport athlete because it keeps you in shape, helps you use different muscle groups and doesn’t get injured.”
DuPont is also proud to play on a public school team’s NCAA tournament-caliber women’s hockey program. She is the latest in a proud history of Beverly Panthers playing women’s hockey in college, including Madison Jalbert (Salve Regina), Brittany, Tiffany and Sydney Foster (William Smith), McKinley Karpa (Colby) and Julia Nearis (Boston University), among others.
“Having a lot of friends going to play college hockey always made me feel like I could do it,” said DuPont. “I’ve always felt that if you’re a good player and you work hard, the chips will fall for you and good things will happen.”
