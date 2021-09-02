The Difference in Olympic Size Between India and China by Shashi Tharoor

The recent Tokyo Olympics provided further evidence why Chindia, a term popular some ten years ago, is little heard today. While China’s disciplined, government-led preparation earned a huge medal, India’s chaotic organization led to the country being ranked behind the Bahamas and Kosovo.

NEW DELHI The Tokyo Olympics are over and the Japanese people and government have been relieved that the spectacle passed without a major COVID-19 outbreak in the athletes’ village or other disasters. Here in India, the celebrations of the country’s first gold medal in the men’s javelin throw and the best ever medal performance at a single Olympics have not gone away. But how good is our best really?

A decade or so ago, many were talking about India and China in the same breath. The two countries were presumably the new contenders for global eminence after centuries of Western predominance, the Eastern response to generations of Western economic success. Some even spoke of Chindia, as if they were joined at the hip in the international imagination.

But those seeking confirmation that such twinning is misplaced, to put it mildly, need only look at the medal mirror in Tokyo. China is proudly second, with 38 gold medals one less than the United States and a total of 88 medals. Now scroll down, past Belarus, divided Georgia, the Bahamas and even the breakaway province of Kosovo (whose independence India doesn’t recognize). There, in 48th place, is India, with a total of seven medals, one gold, two silver and four bronze.

In fact, this is no surprise. While China has systematically pursued Olympic success since re-entering global athletics competition after years of isolation, India has remained complacent about its lack of athletic prowess. China lobbied for and won the right to host the Summer Olympics just two decades after its return to the Games. But India rested on its laurels after hosting the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, and is now seen as more behind in the competition to host the Olympics than four decades ago.

In the run-up to the Beijing 2008 Games, China started with Project 119, a government program specifically designed to boost the country’s Olympic medal-taking (the 119 refers to the number of gold medals awarded at the 2000 Sydney Games in medal-laden sports such as athletics, swimming, rowing, sailing and canoeing and kayaking). Indians, on the other hand, wonder if they will ever break the magic ceiling of ten medals.

Seeing the number of medals that kayaking had to offer, China decided to create a team that would master a sport hitherto unknown in the Middle Kingdom. But India has not even successfully lobbied for the inclusion in the Games of the few sports it does well, such as kabaddi (a form of tag team wrestling), polo or cricket, which was played during the 1900 Olympics and never again. since .

Similarly, China has developed new strengths in other non-traditional sports, such as shooting, while maintaining its dominance in table tennis and badminton. India, on the other hand, has seen its once legendary invincibility in hockey fade with the introduction of synthetic turf, to the point where a bronze for the men’s team in Tokyo caused great excitement. When it comes to sports, forget Chindia, the two countries hardly belong in the same sentence.

What happened at the Olympics speaks to a fundamental difference in the systems of two countries. Metaphorically, it’s the creative chaos of singing, dancing Bollywood versus the perfectly choreographed precision of the 2008 Beijing opening ceremony.

The Chinese, as befits a communist autocracy, approached the task of dominating the Olympics with military discipline from above. The goal was set, a program was established to achieve it, the states devoted considerable resources to it, state-of-the-art technology was acquired, and world-class coaches were imported. India, on the other hand, approached the Tokyo Olympics like any other, with its usual combination of amiable amateurism, bureaucratic ineptitude, half-hearted experimentation and chaotic organization.

That’s just how we are. If the Chinese authorities want to build a new six-lane highway, they can bulldoze their way through any number of villages in their path. But if you want to widen a two-lane road in India, you could face a ten-year lawsuit for damages. In China, national priorities are set by the government and then funded by the state; in India they arise from seemingly endless discussions and quarrels between myriad interests, and funds must be found where they can. China’s budget for preparing its athletes for the Tokyo Games alone likely exceeded India’s expenditure on all Olympic training in the past 70 years.

So where India produces individual excellence despite system limitations, individual success in China is a product of the system. Indians excel where individual talent is given free rein. The country has produced world-class computer scientists, mathematicians, biotech researchers, filmmakers and novelists. But come up with a challenge that requires a high degree of organization, strict discipline, sophisticated equipment, systematic training and elastic budgets, and quarters Indians. It is perhaps telling that the only Indians to have won the world champion title in recent years were a billiards player and a chess grandmaster.

In Tokyo, the beloved Indian archers failed to win a single medal, due to setbacks such as a malfunctioning tractor on a World Champion pistol that couldn’t be repaired fast enough. The best women’s table tennis player, denied her trainer’s advice, ignored the official Indian coach, leading to disciplinary action. Our female archer, ranked first in the world, failed to pass her qualifying round.

India’s sports talent pool is smaller than its large population suggests; in a land of existential challenges and intense competition for every opportunity, few feel able or inclined to devote the time it takes to master a sport. The system isn’t designed to track down athletic talent, and many that do have it don’t have the health, nutrition, sports infrastructure and training resources needed to make a global impression.

India, unlike China, is an unstable democracy. China will win many Olympic medals for many upcoming Games. But India might win some hearts.