Bernie on Mizzou Football: With entertaining coach Eli Drinkwitz, the fun is about to begin.

I haven’t looked forward to the start of a Mizzou football season with this level of curiosity and excitement since 2014. That was the follow-up to Mizzous’s remarkable 12-2 season in 2013 that led to their surprise SEC East title capture. .

Would the Tigers come back and do it again? Or were they a fluke in 2013? Gary Pinkels’ team won the East again in 2014, going 11-3. It was the last time the beloved coaches hurrayed in Missouri, with Pinkel retiring after a sad 2015 season to cope with a serious health problem, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

MU went 5-7 at Pinkels last year, then settled into four seasons of mediocrity — a 25-25 record — under hopelessly bland head coach Barry Odom. At least the Tigers had quarterback Drew Lock to provide entertainment by hurling 12,000 yards and 99 touchdown passes.

Eli Drinkwitz was an intriguing and lively choice to take over the nondescript Mizzous program. He did a great job in 2020 leading the Tigers through a pandemic and a full SEC schedule that resulted in a 5-5 record.

A .500 record isn’t the goal, but sometimes a .500 record is better than it looks. And this was an admirable first journey for a young freshman leader who was faced with the challenge of coaching a new team, amalgamating with his help and setting up his attack without the benefit of normal off-season preparation. Drinkwitz had to get to know his players from a safe distance. He had to recruit on Zoom.

None of this was easy, but Drink got the Tigers off to a 5-3 start before injuries caused a defensive collapse and caused one-sided losses for Georgia and the state of Mississippi. They were good enough to finish third in the East.

And now? Drinkwitz has used all the time and freedom to coach and recruit without being held back by serious chaos. He is a recruiting maniac who restored Mizzous relationships in St. Louis and Kansas City while raking in a Top 15 class for 2021.

Drinkwitz has overhauled his coaching staff, with the biggest change coming in the defensive coordinator, with NFL coaching veteran Steve Wilks taking over.

Drinkwitz has an experienced quarterback, Connor Bazelak, who should be more comfortable and confident this season. Under last year’s conditions – the novelty of it all, including playtime – the QB was decent last year.

If Drinkwitz can squeeze five wins out of a turbulent season and the acclimation process from hell and set a better record than Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, and win as many games as Ed Orgeron (LSU), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mike Leach ( Mississippi State) – what will happen in 2021 then?

do not know. But it has to be fun. And rarely if ever boring. The media savvy coach understands the personality cult in College Football Inc. He introduces himself, performing with the skill of an entertainer who can conquer the largest rooms. He exudes an aura of confidence. He engages in clever mischief. Hell shows up on the Paul Finebaum Show to sell MU football – and wows Paw with his energy, wit and outspoken nature.

This is what Mizzou needed.

A super seller.

A brash man who doesn’t know his place.

Who does he think he is? Well, he thinks he’s something special and he has big plans for the program. He doesn’t fit the low or mediocre expectations that keep Mizzou’s football from becoming great. You cannot become great unless you truly believe that it is possible to be great – and you have the guts and faith to go for it.

All these things – and Drinks’ attitude – are positive for Mizzou. Necessary for Mizzou. Too late for Mizzou.

You want to look at him, listen to him and see what the hell does next. Eli Drinkwitz is a good time. But he is also a good coach. A creative and daring coach. He wants to win, wants to entertain, wants to please, wants to lift Mizzou to a higher spot in the CFB hierarchy.

If Missouri fans don’t show up in large numbers this season, Drinkwitz will have reason to wonder if it’s possible to make Mizzou something powerful and enduring rather than subsisting in comfortable mediocrity while doing their part. sucking up SEC revenue.

I chuckle at the questions that go like this: Do you think Mizzou can keep Drinkwitz?

Two answers:

1–Well, as much as I like him (much), he still has a lot to prove. I don’t think Alabama called him yet.

2-If you want to keep it, you can start filling the stadium every Saturday. After all these expensive stadium projects, improvements, construction of new facilities, fundraising initiatives, improved branding, and a hotshot coach if MU’s 2021 home visit falls behind, Kevin Costner may be able to come up with a new phrase: Build It And They WONT come.

Expectations for this year: The schedule is doable. A winning season and bowl game should be automatic. Holding on to third in the SEC East is a reasonable request, although Stoops has enlivened the Kentucky offense by hiring a new coordinator to come to Lexington from the LA Rams and Sean McVays staff. We’d love to see an upset from any of the big shooters on the schedule, be it Florida, Georgia or Texas A&M. And we don’t want Mizzou to fight his way to a loss against a team in this group: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Arkansas. With the inexperienced Bazelak as the starter, Drinkwitz was wise to play it safe offensively and Mizzou only passed nine touchdowns, seven of them by Bazelak. But the passing attack should start in 2021. That is essential.

Like, like, like: Many things about this team are likeable. But I feel especially groovy about the defense line and the offensive line. Most of all, I like the idea of ​​knowing that we’re going to see the Full On Drinkwitz Offense that won’t be short of brilliant craziness.

Concerns: I tend to say receivers, but there is a significant advantage in this group. I don’t know about running. Is there any real power back? That question will be answered soon enough. I’m a little concerned about Wilks – a great coach and a good man with a wealth of NFL experience. But Wilks hasn’t coached in college ball since Larry Walker played the right field for the St. Louis Cardinals. And his defense – while admirably ambitious – could cause confusion among the boys. I hope I’m wrong.

Scheme: Let’s take a look at the ’21 slate, shall we?

September 4—Central Michigan

September 11 — in Kentucky

Sept. 18 – SE Missouri State

September 25 — at Boston College

October 2 – Tennessee

October 9 — North Texas

October 16 — Texas A&M

23 Oct OPEN

October 30 — at Vanderbilt

November 6 — in Georgia

November 13—South Carolina

November 20—Florida

November 27 Arkansas (in Little Rock)

Teams from the SEC West can go a long way in determining the fate of teams in the SEC East. Luckily for Mizzou, they don’t have to struggle with Alabama, improved LSU or Auburn from the West. The secondary Mizzou will not have to deal with Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss passing foul. But MU has signed Texas A&M; at least it’s a home game. There’s a good chance of a quick start, but road races in Kentucky (September 11) and Boston College (September 25) won’t be easy. Georgia and Florida are scheduled for November. And the match against Arkansas in Little Rock turns into a brawl.

Best times:I’d love to say 9-3, but that would be greedy. But if the Tigers can beat Boston College and Kentucky along the way, and get a home win against Florida, and avoid getting upset in one of the games against the underdogs — well, that’s a road to nine wins. There are more, but you don’t want me to bore you with them.

Worst Times: 5-7: Losses to Kentucky and BC, plus Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida. That’s five losses there. Arkansas will play hard against Mizzou. That could be a sixth loss. And throw in another loss against one of these opponents – South Carolina, Tennessee or Vandy – and you’re looking at 5-7.

Forecast: 8-4. The games against Kentucky and Boston College are turning points. I think 7-5 is very possible. That would be disappointing, but wouldn’t slow down the overall trajectory of the Drinkwitz program.

