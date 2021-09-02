Columbus area players to watch

The fall tennis season has begun and the top players in central Ohio are already off to a strong start in their quest for the state tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis CenterOct. 22-23.

Some of the top local players made deep runs at the state tournament last season, including Upper Arlington’s Megan Basil, who won a Division I doubles title with Ella Hazelbaker, and Alexis Burkhalter of Wellington, who finished second in Division II doubles with Katie Zerbi.

Other players, such as Olentangy Berlin senior Ella Franz, are looking to improve last year’s placement with the state.

Here are some of the top names to keep an eye out for this fall:

Ella Franz, Olentangy Berlin

Franz has a hot start to her senior season at No. 1 singles for Berlin, with a 3-0 record in her first three matches. She won all three matches in straight sets and lost only six matches. Ohio Tennis Zone ranks Franz as the No. 7 girls tennis player in the state.

Last year, Franz became the first player from Berlin to win a district title and qualify for the state tournament. She won her first-round match in three sets before losing another three-set match in the second round to conclude her season.

Libby Councilor, Worthington Kilbourne

Last year as a freshman, Alderman qualified for the Division I singles tournament after winning a section tournament and finishing fourth in the district tournament. Though she lost to state in the first round, the sophomore is poised for a successful high school career.

This year she is cross country arrested to get in better shape for tennis as she tries to limit her time on the court outside of matches due to ongoing arm problems common to tennis players. Currently on the Ohio Tennis Zone waiting list, it won’t be long before the alderman earns a ranking.

Megan Basil, Upper Arlington

Basil won a state championship with 2021 senior doubles partner Ella Hazelbaker as a junior last fall. Her efforts last year helped the Golden Bears to their 31st league title in the last 32 years.

To kick off her senior season, she plays number 1 singles and is 2-0 so far.

As per Tennis Recruiting Network, Basil is the Number 8 player in Ohio in the class of 2022.

Alexis Burkhalter, Wellington

Burkhalter finished second in Division II doubles in the state as a junior last fall after making her first appearance in doubles as a sophomore in 2019. Now a senior, she has started her season with a 4-2 singles record and won her first doubles of the year.

Tennis Recruiting Network ranks Burkhalter as the Number 9 player in Ohio in the class of 2022.

Dasha Chistyakova, Dublin Coffman

Chistyakova first qualified for the state tournament last year as a sophomore after winning a section title and placing third in the district tournament to advance to state in singles. She finished last season 18-9.

This year she is 3-0 so far, with two wins at number 1 singles and one win at number 2. Tennis Recruiting Zone lists her as the No. 12 junior in Ohio, Ohio’s highest-ranked central player.

