Sports
Fessette excited, excited to get started as a new Danversboys hockey coach | Sport
Growing up in what he calls “a small town in the middle of nowhere” in upstate New York, Kevin Fessette learned what a work ethic meant at an early age.
Alfred Fessette ran a dairy farm in Plattsburgh, NY, near the Canadian border for 50 years. He passed on the traits of hard work, dedication and work in the right way to his own son, Greg, who in turn passed them on to his own sporty child, Kevin.
“If you didn’t get up at 4 a.m. to do farm chores to prepare for the day, you weren’t playing hockey or soccer later on,” says Kevin Fessette, now 38 years old and married and has three children. “My dad really forced that on me; you get up early and get the little things done before most people even think about doing it. That’s what leads to success.”
It’s a philosophy that Fessette will carry with him to the hockey rinks of the North Shore and beyond this winter as he takes the reins as head coach of the Danvers Highboys varsity.
Fessette becomes only the fifth hockey coach for the Falcons since the mid-1970s, following in the footsteps of legendary bank bosses such as John Gillis, Kevin Flynn (who captured the Division 2 state championships in 1994 and 2001), Kevin Brown and, most recently Steve Baldassare, who stepped down from the position he held since 2015 earlier this summer.
“There is a fantastic tradition of success that was established long before I came here; I want to continue that culture that all these great coaches have established,” said Fessette, who is also in his first season as co-head coach of the DHS football team. with Ryan Nolan, who has coached football at Ipswich High for the past six seasons (and had gone undefeated in the Fall 2 campaign last spring while going undefeated 6-0). He also served as a junior varsity boys hockey coach at Beverly High for the past two winters.
“From someone coming in from the outside, I’m amazed at the success Danvers hockey has had in the 1970s and how they’ve maintained it,” added Fessette, an undersized but technically good defender in his own playing days. . “My goal as a head coach is to make the players work hard, be good people and be committed. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here, we just want to preserve the legacy.”
Andy St. Pierre, Danvers High’s athletic director, said Fessette was “highly recommended” and that his coaching background, philosophy, and how he interacts with student-athletes were all pluses.
“Kevin is a great guy from X and O, and at the same time, he also understands young people playing sports in high school,” said St. Pierre. “He’s intense, but I think that’s a good thing. He has a passion for teaching and coaching, and he values hard work and being a good person and passing those qualities on to his players. We’re very happy with him.”
Danvers netted eight players, including both goalkeepers on the schedule, from the truncated 2020-21 season, which went 6-7 under Acting Head Coach Andrew O’Neill (first 10 games) and Baldassare (last three, all wins) . ). Senior forwards returning this winter include senior forwards Jimmy Thibodeau and Jake Ryan, senior defenseman Connor Horn, juniors Trevor McNeill and Aidan Lanphere up front and Bobby Joyce on D, and sophomores Caleb White and Brady Plaza (who both saw plenty of ice age as freshmen) at forward and at defense, respectively.
Fessette, who also owes much of his work ethic to his mother Eileen, likes to take an all-in approach where teamwork produces the desired result. “We have to play as five in the defensive zone and the neutral zone and score by committee,” he said. “If you work hard and play team defense first, the offense tends to work itself out.”
Fessette, who has learned his coaching methods from mentors such as Vin Mirasolo at Melrose, Greg Fonzi at Beverly and Melrose assistant Glen Seabury, who still gets up at 4:30 a.m. every day, wants to see his players do the things that enabled him to continue his career. at Bridgton (Maine) Academy before eventually playing college football: blocking shots, taking hits, backchecking and grinding it out on every shift. In other words, the little things that all players have control over.
“I wasn’t one of those guys who went to a thousand (hockey) camps or something like that,” he said. “I worked on my game with what I had. If that was playing in the cow pastures when she froze, that’s what I did. Roller hockey? Yes, I did a lot. Getting up early for work to get a extra 100 more shots? That was me.
“We will have young guys and a few veterans this year, but the most important thing is that we want to do things the right way as a team,” he continued. “We want the players to ask themselves, ‘Have I worked as hard as I can? Have I sold out? Have I been working to make myself better every time?’ And we want other teams to know that when they play against Danvers, they play against a team that is controlled and disciplined, works hard and gets goals per commission.”
||||
Sources
2/ https://www.salemnews.com/sports/fessette-excited-eager-to-get-started-as-new-danvers-boys-hockey-coach/article_f9be708e-6179-5c87-b0f6-c481361a0a78.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]