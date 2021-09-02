Fessette excited, excited to get started as a new Danversboys hockey coach | Sport

Growing up in what he calls “a small town in the middle of nowhere” in upstate New York, Kevin Fessette learned what a work ethic meant at an early age.

Alfred Fessette ran a dairy farm in Plattsburgh, NY, near the Canadian border for 50 years. He passed on the traits of hard work, dedication and work in the right way to his own son, Greg, who in turn passed them on to his own sporty child, Kevin.

“If you didn’t get up at 4 a.m. to do farm chores to prepare for the day, you weren’t playing hockey or soccer later on,” says Kevin Fessette, now 38 years old and married and has three children. “My dad really forced that on me; you get up early and get the little things done before most people even think about doing it. That’s what leads to success.”

It’s a philosophy that Fessette will carry with him to the hockey rinks of the North Shore and beyond this winter as he takes the reins as head coach of the Danvers Highboys varsity.

Fessette becomes only the fifth hockey coach for the Falcons since the mid-1970s, following in the footsteps of legendary bank bosses such as John Gillis, Kevin Flynn (who captured the Division 2 state championships in 1994 and 2001), Kevin Brown and, most recently Steve Baldassare, who stepped down from the position he held since 2015 earlier this summer.

“There is a fantastic tradition of success that was established long before I came here; I want to continue that culture that all these great coaches have established,” said Fessette, who is also in his first season as co-head coach of the DHS football team. with Ryan Nolan, who has coached football at Ipswich High for the past six seasons (and had gone undefeated in the Fall 2 campaign last spring while going undefeated 6-0). He also served as a junior varsity boys hockey coach at Beverly High for the past two winters.

“From someone coming in from the outside, I’m amazed at the success Danvers hockey has had in the 1970s and how they’ve maintained it,” added Fessette, an undersized but technically good defender in his own playing days. . “My goal as a head coach is to make the players work hard, be good people and be committed. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here, we just want to preserve the legacy.”

Andy St. Pierre, Danvers High’s athletic director, said Fessette was “highly recommended” and that his coaching background, philosophy, and how he interacts with student-athletes were all pluses.

“Kevin is a great guy from X and O, and at the same time, he also understands young people playing sports in high school,” said St. Pierre. “He’s intense, but I think that’s a good thing. He has a passion for teaching and coaching, and he values ​​hard work and being a good person and passing those qualities on to his players. We’re very happy with him.”

Danvers netted eight players, including both goalkeepers on the schedule, from the truncated 2020-21 season, which went 6-7 under Acting Head Coach Andrew O’Neill (first 10 games) and Baldassare (last three, all wins) . ). Senior forwards returning this winter include senior forwards Jimmy Thibodeau and Jake Ryan, senior defenseman Connor Horn, juniors Trevor McNeill and Aidan Lanphere up front and Bobby Joyce on D, and sophomores Caleb White and Brady Plaza (who both saw plenty of ice age as freshmen) at forward and at defense, respectively.

Fessette, who also owes much of his work ethic to his mother Eileen, likes to take an all-in approach where teamwork produces the desired result. “We have to play as five in the defensive zone and the neutral zone and score by committee,” he said. “If you work hard and play team defense first, the offense tends to work itself out.”

Fessette, who has learned his coaching methods from mentors such as Vin Mirasolo at Melrose, Greg Fonzi at Beverly and Melrose assistant Glen Seabury, who still gets up at 4:30 a.m. every day, wants to see his players do the things that enabled him to continue his career. at Bridgton (Maine) Academy before eventually playing college football: blocking shots, taking hits, backchecking and grinding it out on every shift. In other words, the little things that all players have control over.

“I wasn’t one of those guys who went to a thousand (hockey) camps or something like that,” he said. “I worked on my game with what I had. If that was playing in the cow pastures when she froze, that’s what I did. Roller hockey? Yes, I did a lot. Getting up early for work to get a extra 100 more shots? That was me.

“We will have young guys and a few veterans this year, but the most important thing is that we want to do things the right way as a team,” he continued. “We want the players to ask themselves, ‘Have I worked as hard as I can? Have I sold out? Have I been working to make myself better every time?’ And we want other teams to know that when they play against Danvers, they play against a team that is controlled and disciplined, works hard and gets goals per commission.”

