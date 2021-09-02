Manika explains, having a personal coach is a basic requirement

Table tennis: Manika Batra states that having a personal coach is a basic requirement for individual sports after coaching at the Tokyo Olympics:Table tennis star Manika Batra believes having a personal coach is a basic requirement for an athlete practicing an individual sport and if she had access to hers during the Tokyo Olympics she would

would have done better.

Speaking to PTI, Manika said authorities, including the Table Tennis Federation of India, should not mind personal coaches traveling with the players, even at multi-sport events such as the Olympics.

“Head coach is fine for team events, but we also have singles events where you definitely need his/her coach because that person knows more about their player’s training and play,” said the world’s number 56.

She said India’s head coach can focus on the team competitions while personal coaches direct individual campaigns.

Her comments come after she was provoked by the TTFI for refusing the help of national team coach Somyadeep Roy during her singles matches in Tokyo after her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape was refused entry to the playing field due to a limit on accredited personnel by the organizers of the games.

Also read: Tokyo Paralympic Games: Shuttler Parul Parmar loses to Germany’s Katrin Seibert

She also cited the example of individual sports such as badminton and tennis, where it is common for players to bring their personal coach in all tournaments.

In her response to the show’s announcement, Manika has raised questions about Roy not being called up to the ongoing national camp as a result. The 26-year-old said she expects fair justice.

Table tennis: Manika Batra declares having a personal coach is a basic requirement for individual sport after coaching row at Tokyo Olympics

Manika and G Sathiyan recently won the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender in Hungary. Her coach did not travel there.

“Of course we can only have a head coach for the team event of a tournament, but this is not hockey or football. We can do our best if we work hard and do our best in training with our training teams, because it is an individual sport and not a team sport.

“This isn’t about ego, it’s all about a player’s demands. Even my seniors went to Sweden and Germany and still go abroad, to their individual clubs and train in their hometown in India, as it should be.

“Even in Hungary, coaches from Sreeja Akula and Sathiyan were present and it is a basic requirement like training. In the team event it’s okay to have the head coach, but in singles we definitely need our coaches and it’s always been free for the TTFI,” said the Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

Manika admitted that the controversy over her coach being barred from the playing field affected her performance in Tokyo. She nevertheless became the first female player from India to reach the round of 32.

“If the atmosphere and support had been better, I would certainly have played better in my third round. I tried my best.

“On this matter (without taking the national coach’s help) I wrote to the TTFI after its notice and raised issues that are important and I also wish for some fair justice,” said the Khel Ratna winner, India’s highest ranking sporting honour.

Table tennis: Manika Batra declares having a personal coach is a basic requirement for individual sport after coaching row at Tokyo Olympics

Speaking about her overall Tokyo campaign, she said: “I definitely would have wanted to cross the third round as well and in the first two games I played really well.

“The mixed doubles (with Sharath Kamal) was tough, but it will motivate me to keep going.”

Manika has done a lot to make table tennis more famous.

Also read: India at the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games: Pramod Bhagat; ,