Indian cricketers wear black armbands in fourth test against England to pay tribute to Vasu Paranjape | Cricket

The Indian players walked out wearing black armbands in the fourth Test match at The Oval against England to pay their respects to Vasudev Paranjape. Paranjpe, 82, died on August 30 at his home in Matunga in Mumbai and is survived by his wife and son Jatin, an ex-national selector and player of India.

“The Indian cricket team is wearing black armbands today in honor of the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjpe,” the BCCI tweeted along with a photo of the Indian team wearing the black armbands.

The cricket board had also previously expressed grief over Paranjape’s passing.

Several former players from India, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, had paid tribute to Paranjpe, who had served the game in various capacities.

Paranjape, who did not represent India in any format but was one of the famous mentors and coaches walking around Mumbai.

While playing 29 first-class matches for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956/57-1969/70, scoring 785 runs with two centuries and two half centuries, Paranjape left a lasting impression in his role as coach and mentor.

With his excellent knowledge of the game, he shaped the careers of several stalwarts in Mumbai and India. Equipped with technical nuances, Shri Paranjape used his man management skills with great success. He was appointed director of coaching by the board in the 1980s and was head coach of junior cricketer camps. Paranjape was also one of the first coaches when the National Cricket Academy was inaugurated in 2000.