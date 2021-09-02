Bishop Sycamore High School Ohio Football Program In Question By GovernorExBulletin







Michael Holahan/US TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co Days after a blowout loss on national television, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has launched an investigation into Bishop Sycamore’s high school football program and the school’s legitimacy. In a statement released by the governor’s office, DeWine said the state’s Department of Education would conduct further investigations into Bishop Sycamore regarding recent allegations against the charter school. “Like many people from Ohio, I am concerned about the recent reports and questions that have been raised about Bishop Sycamore. While this weekend’s football game raised concerns about the health and safety of players, it also raised red flags about the activities of the school,” says DeWine. said. DeWine said schools like Bishop Sycamore “have an obligation under Ohio law to meet certain minimum standards,” but whether Bishop Sycamore meets those standards isn’t entirely clear. “I have asked the Ohio Department of Education to investigate Bishop Sycamore to ensure that Ohio law is upheld and to ensure that the school provides the educational opportunities that Ohio students deserve,” DeWine said. Bishop Sycamore High School, the alleged school in Columbus, Ohio, is not recognized by the Ohio High School Athletic Association and the Department of Education does not list a charter school by its name, according to local TV channel WCMH. The schools official website, has been taken offline since Wednesday for “site maintenance”. In an official filing with the Ohio Department of Education, Bishop Sycamore’s school officials say the school is “one of the best academic institutions in the country,” according to The Columbus Shipment. However, concerns were raised after the school played against the national football powerhouse IMG Academy in a preliminary football game last Sunday on ESPN. Both ESPN and Paragon, the marketing group that helps plan and deliver high school matchups to the sports network, said they were unaware of the school playing on TV and “didn’t have the number of highly recruited prospects” it had. scheduled before the match. “We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, who secured the matchup and are handling most of our high school event planning,” ESPN said in a statement. news item tuesday. “They have assured us that they will take steps to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.” Starting Wednesday, MaxPreps, an online high school sports website, Bishop Sycamore had scheduled to play several high school powerhouses this year, including St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, St. Thomas More in Connecticut, and St. Edward in Lakewood, Ohio. According to ESPNBishop Sycamore played six games last season, with a season record of 0-6.

