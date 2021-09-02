Learn to Play Hockey in Canes’ First Goal Program :: WRAL.com

– Like a game Tell me you’re a Raleigh kid without telling me you’re a Raleigh kid, my 7 year old son, Henry wore a shirt to school today that said Bunch of (Little) Jerks. Most in the Triangle know Bunch of Jerks, refers to: the Carolina Hurricanes post win celebration called the Storm Surge. The Canes players’ fanfare angered NHL commentator Don Cherry in 2019 after he called the players a bunch of jerks for the celebration. Fans here have adopted the nickname as their own and my son is proud to be a Little Jerk.

The program

Henry is even more proud that the shirt came with his huge bag of brand new Hurricanes-branded CCM hockey equipment for this summer Learning to Play Hurricanes: First Goal Program. Started six years ago across the league, Learn to Play is an initiative of the National Hockey League and the NHL Players Association. Beginners aged 5-9 can learn the game of hockey in an exciting, safe and affordable way. First Goal participants learn basic hockey skills through drills and games during six weekly sessions over the summer at ice rinks across the state.

Shane Willis, youth and amateur hockey manager for the walking sticks and former NHL player, believes this is the best way to spread hockey around the Triangle and across North Carolina. Our goal is to be the gold standard of Learn to Play hockey and create as many hockey players and fans as possible. Since 2015, Willis estimates that the First Goal program has given more than 3,000 children the chance to try hockey. He says that families are a big part of the success of the program, because they want to create not only players but also fans. One new player creates three new hockey fans, Willis explains.

Accessibility

Triangle families often want to apply every May and seek a program spot at local ice rinks from Cary to Wake Forest. Willis says they don’t want to limit the program to just the strong local Hurricanes fan base. We want the sport to grow statewide, not just in Wake County, he says. That’s why ice rinks in Hillsborough, Greensboro and Charlotte also host the program. The Hurricanes try to reach out to military families by also welcoming players to a Fort Bragg ice rink. Willis shares the programs marketing. This is an area that we always want to increase. How do we reach those non-traditional families more each year? We use social media as much as possible and try to make sure parents are informed and welcome to our sport, he says.

With corporate sponsors and funding from the NHL, a sport with a reputation for requiring a lot of expensive equipment becomes more affordable. The bag Henry received for his gear is large enough to fit in, but it was made for all of his pads, his helmet, and skates. The $250 entry fee covers six weeks of instruction, all equipment, a jersey, a T-shirt (Little Jerks), Hurricanes Hockey Kids Club membership, and two free tickets to an upcoming Canes game for families to remain a fan.

Preparing for hockey

I had emailed Willis before signing up to make sure I wasn’t missing anything. I had heard that slots, like other popular kids shows, fill up quickly, so I wanted to be aware to sign up. He recommended that I enroll Henry in basic skating lessons before the First Goal program began in July. While not necessary, as the program is for beginners, it did give him more confidence on skating before donning all the hockey gear for the first time.

We weren’t sure what to expect when we joined other families at the PNC Arena at Henry’s designated timeslot for a fitting, but we were more than impressed with the organized and welcoming atmosphere. Pure Hockey employees enthusiastically greeted Henry by name and congratulated him on becoming a hockey player before handing him an iPad with a visual checklist. He carried it from the chest pad station to the stick pick up area and every socially distant layover around PNC. Henry checked all the gear he would need on the iPad after an expert showed him how to put on each part and make sure it fit properly.

Take the ice cream

After counting down to his first day of hockey, my husband helped Henry get all his gear on before heading to the rink. With each kid’s name on their helmet, and armed with sticks, the new hockey players climbed the ice with all the shaky enthusiasm a bunch of jerks can have.

Parents watched as the children were divided into groups to work on beginner skating exercises and puck shooting games. My favorite part was watching the cutest thing on two skates spinning and giving us a thumbs up while we were on the ice, but a close second was watching the excitement the coaches had for this new generation of players. Willis says: This program allows all our coaches to feel like kids again and remind us of the WHY! Why we love hockey and why we come out every week to help coach these future stars. Seeing their smiles, their determination, their willingness to overcome fears and see them fall in love not only takes us back to our childhood, but gives us absolute pleasure in what we do.

When I say I couldn’t believe the progress he made in six weeks, I mean I can’t believe it. Henry went from never having skated with a hockey stick to speed shooting pucks into the goal.

At the end of the summer, each new hockey player received a recommendation for their next steps in the sport with their certificate of completion. After the first goal, players advance to KinderCanes, Lil Canes 1, Lil Canes 2, or Canes Girls Youth Hockey, depending on age and ability. Henry is a 7 year old sophomore and has just had his first training as Lil Cane in Lil Canes 1! The Carolina Junior Hurricanes League continues the sport for athletes as they get older and more advanced.

For parents

Applications – I know we hear about it for every kid’s camp and program out there, but seriously, get yourself on top of the registration. Registration for the first goal will be completed at the beginning of May, (Check the website.) with equipment changes in June and the six-week program through July and through August.

Communication – Willis explained their goal of a gold standard program and that’s what you get! Expect lots of informative emails. Personally, I like the weekly updates during the program to make the process enjoyable for every athlete and keep parents informed.

Equipment – My husband grew up playing hockey in Colorado and understands that he puts on all kinds of gear. I didn’t know what I was doing and I still don’t trust it. I had to practice. When he couldn’t take Henry to practice for a week, it was up to Mom to get the gear on. Practice for practice! Those skates must be tighter than you think.

Safety – Okay, they’re falling. They’re kids on ice. Many for the first time. Now if I fell on ice I would stay downstairs until someone picked me up and it would probably take days for ibuprofen to recover. Children? ps! They jump right back up, especially with all the gear. Henry burst out laughing when his siblings hit him in the chest or head with some object in the living room while he was wearing his gear. He yelled between blows, it doesn’t hurt at all, mom! I can’t even feel it! I also heard a parent with a second child on the program explain that it is important for them to learn to fall and get back up safely.

Cold – As a Triangle resident, I think I was naive about how cold hockey practice would be. I’ve been to a lot of chilly Canes games at PNC but there’s a crowd, beer, snacks and cheers to keep you warmer. North Carolina moms know that spring and summer baseball or football days can be sweltering, but if you’re a new hockey mom, dress accordingly. This is from my Instagram story:

During his first Lil Canes 1 workout yesterday, my husband sent me a video of Henry skating backwards! How so? When he was a baby with his Canes mascot stuffed animal, Stormy, I don’t think I ever imagined him confidently skating backwards with a hockey stick. It was great to see him find a sport he liked. We have no idea if he’ll stick with hockey, of course, but the First Goal program was the perfect start to his time on the ice with a bunch of other little jerks.

Amy Davis is a monogrammed mother of three and fitness instructor at FIT4MOM Midtown Raleigh and web contributor for the Historic Village District. She is a regular Go Ask Mom contributor.