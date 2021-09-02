Basketball team reaches Paralympic final with 52-42 win against Germany





The women’s basketball team is assured of at least a silver medal at the Paralympics after beating Germany 52-42 in the semifinals. The Dutch will hope to add to their European and World Championship titles when they face the United States or China in Saturday’s final. There was also a silver medal in table tennis for Kelly van Zon and Frederique van Hoof, with 33-year-old Van Zon winning her fifth Paralympic medal. In the pool, Lisa Kruger took her third medal of this year’s Games with a bronze in the 100m backstroke in the S10 category. The 20-year-old Harderwijk previously won silver in the 100-meter breaststroke and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle. Diede de Groot reached the wheelchair tennis final with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Jordanne Whiley of Great Britain, but compatriot Aniek van Koot lost in straight sets to Yui Kamiji of Japan. The Dutch duo will also participate in the doubles final. On Wednesday wheelchair tennis duo Sam Schrder and Niels Vink pulled a shock when they defeated Australian favorites Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson in the men’s quads category. The Netherlands has now exceeded its medal tally in Rio five years ago and is fifth in the overall standings with 19 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze. Thank you for your donation to DutchNews.nl The DutchNews.nl team would like to thank all the generous readers who have made a donation over the past few weeks. Your financial support has helped us extend our coverage of the coronavirus crisis to evenings and weekends and ensure that you stay on top of the latest developments. DutchNews.nl has been free for 14 years, but without the financial support of our readers we would not be able to provide you with honest and accurate news and features about all things Dutch. Your contributions make this possible. If you have not yet made a donation, but would like to do so,

this can be done via Ideal, credit card or Paypal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2021/09/basketball-team-reach-paralympic-final-with-52-42-win-against-germany/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos