Esports Entertainment Group Partners with Real Cricket 20 to Provide Software Integration for First Global Tournament

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) has partnered with Real Cricket 20, the world’s premier mobile cricket match, and Sports in Esports Ltd, to provide software integration services for the dafaNEWS Ecricket World Series, the first worldwide Ecricket tournament. More than 37,000 players pre-registered for the event in the first week.

“We are thrilled that Real Cricket 20 is our first game to leverage our new esports tournament technology software development kit,” said Esports Gaming League (EGL) General Manager Glen Elliott. “It helps games become an esport by creating a matchmaking and ranking system within the game.”

The partnership also marks the launch of EGL+, a new feature of EGL that allows mobile game developers to integrate an easy-to-use esports competition platform into their gaming environment to drive player engagement. In addition, the company will be involved in the game’s virtual items and season passes.

“We believe Real Cricket has redefined 20 cricket games on mobile,” said AnuJ Mankar, senior vice president of Nautilus Mobile, which publishes the game. “The game offers a complete cricket experience, with features such as real-time multiplayer and spectator mode. We look forward to working with the entire team to bring the Ecricket World Series to gamers and esports fans around the world.”

The event will include eight weeks of qualifying and the field will be reduced to eight players competing for a $10,000 top prize.

“As fans of esports, it is vital that cricket joins the gaming elite. We have created a competition that will break down all barriers to online sports gaming,” said Chris Cockerell, co-founder of Sports in Esports ltd. “We will be working with cricket associations and clubs around the world to bring them into the world of gaming and esports with a dual focus of skilled competition and education.”

Real Cricket 20 has over 100 million downloads and 1.2 million daily active users. The tournament will start in September.

About Sports in Esports Ltd

A London based company dedicated to bringing sports related games to fans around the world. Our team has extensive experience in gaming, online and TV production. Using modern technology, our goal is to align conventional sports with gaming and invite all demographics to participate in the sports we enjoy.

About Nautilus Mobile

‘Real Cricket™’ from Nautilus Mobile has become one of the most popular brands for cricket enthusiasts. In both Indian and global market, we provide our fans with the best simulation of smartphone and mobile cricket. With more than seven esteemed brand alliances, the Real Cricket team offers players perfection.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full-stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video gaming and the rise of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world as a whole to the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well placed to help fans and players stay connected and engaged with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide variety of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG impacts the full spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The company has offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information, visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

