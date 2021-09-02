UCF Football Depth Chart Released, News and Comments





There are several new starters, and by the way, new names for UCF Football amid the depth chart. Two questions before we get into the names and positions that caught the attention of Inside The Knights. Is this a definitive depth chart, or more of a guide? Remember, this is a new coaching staff, a roster that witnessed double-digit college transfers, and it’s an opening opponent that cannot be taken lightly. Let’s see who’s playing compared to who’s on the first depth chart. Which transfer player will make the biggest impact? As noted, the UCF coaching staff assigned various starting and backup roles to transfers. Which transfers are now shining against Boise State? Transfer Portal Aids Knights From the attacking side of football alone, and referring specifically to the 2021 college transfers, they account for five players who are on the Knights’ first depth chart. That is a combination of good scouting, recruiting and coaching. Mentioned at the same wide receiver position, Brandon Johnson, Nate Craig Myers, and Jordan Johnson all arrived at UCF this year after being in Tennessee, Colorado State/Auburn and Notre Dame. The receding depth chart is represented by two transfers of the three listed on the position. Isaiah Bowser comes to UCF from Northwestern and he has earned the starting running back job. The other receding transfer that the depth chart made would be: Mark Antony Richards. He came to UCF from Auburn. Defensively, there are also players to watch. How much will Auburn transfer Mark Antony-Richards (#6) receive against Boise State? Brian Smith, Inside The Knights With the addition of Bryson Armstrong, UCF found its hybrid defender. He will start at what the UCF coaching staff will refer to as the “Knight” position. The position is part safety and part linebacker. Armstrong comes to UCF after playing at Kennesaw State, where he has achieved All-America status twice during his FCS career. For more in-depth information on Armstrong, check out this article from Inside The Knights earlier this summer. He is not the only starter for the Knights who came through the transfer portal. There is the expected starting roll for Big Kat Bryant at the “Buck” position, which is more or less a designated pass-rusher who can play in a three-point stance or stand up and rush the passer. Bryant came from Auburn to UCF. He is one of the most imposing players in college football. Big Kat Bryant comes to UCF with high hopes after his Auburn career Illustrated Sports Inside, Ricky Barber will be a starter after beating Cam Goode, a UCF player started twice last season. Barber comes to UCF via Western Kentucky. Barber’s size and athleticism have been featured prominently by insiders throughout the camp, and now he’s getting a chance to showcase his talents. Also playing along the inner defense line, how much will that do? Kalia Davis play nose guard and how much will he move to the defensive end? He is a truly versatile player and one that Boise State should keep in mind during every game. If he plays well and leads a doubles team, he will help clear Bryant, Barber and all the other UCF front seven defenders. Size along the defense line Of the three downward linemen listed in the two-deep depth chart, size should be considered a focal point. Five of the six are listed at 290 pounds or larger. of that group, Kalia Davis (6’2″, 310), Keenan Hester (6’4”, 305), and Cam Goode (6’2″, 315) tips the scales at over 300 pounds. This group of behemoths will likely make it difficult for football to run between tackles against a Boise State offense that averaged a mediocre 3.3 yards per carry last season. Youth and size at Cornerback There are several possible standouts about the cornerbacks, but the first question should be, who’s ready to step out of this depth chart? Cornerback is arguably the biggest question mark on the UCF roster heading into the 2021 season. It looks like last year’s starters will hold their positions for the start of this year’s regular season. **The knights return two players who started as freshmen: Davonte Brown and Corey Thornton. Now sophomores, they will both start over. The two young cornerbacks have a lot to prove heading into 2021, and the Boise State attack is sure to put their talents to the test. **Every cornerback listed on the depth chart is listed at 6’1″ or taller. UCF may have the highest cornerback depth chart in all of college football. **Although listed as a security measure coming from Arabia Mountain High School in Lithonia, Georgia, Brandon Adams will play cornerback to start his UCF career. Continuing the theme above regarding height, Adams has a very tall frame, coming in at 6’3″. There are very few cornerbacks at Adams’ height who play college or professional football. **UCF didn’t mention a “nickel” cornerback with its depth chart. That is now an important position in college football with so many fouls scattered all over the country. **Six of the eight cornerbacks and safeties listed are from Broward County or Dade County. The greater areas of Fort Lauderdale and Miami are known for producing defensive backs, and the Knights are certainly represented in their own defensive backfield from that area of ​​the state of Florida. Keene gets backup QB role Though he’s a real freshman, Mikey Keene is listed as the backup quarterback to Dillon Gabriel. The Arizona talent is also similar in his style of play to Gabriel in that he is a pocket passer with the ability to fling when needed. While Keene is unlikely to see much action this season, finding the next quarterback for the Knights is important. Perhaps Keene will see some cleanup duty at some point during the regular season so everyone can watch Keene play live in action. Taking a look at Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos and his defensive background West Virginia and UCF, hip-jointed for the CFB Playoff and Conference Affiliation How much will UCF Football use Joey Gatewood now that he is eligible to play in 2021? Former UCF HC Scott Frost Under Fire in Nebraska, Huskers lead in first game today Keahnist Thompson evaluation, first game of 2021 Within the knights confidence level for the Boise State Game, Offensive Line Inside The Knights Confidence Level Heading For Boise State Game, Defensive Secondary Will Gus Malzahn and UCF Football make a great first impression to drive the program forward? Quan Lee: Knights trending with Florida Prep Talent Inside The Knights Confidence Level Heading To The Boise State Game, Defensive Line And Linebackers UCF Football Begins “Game Prep for Boise” Inside The Knights Preseason College Football Top 25

