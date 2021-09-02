Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas booed after another long toilet break, wins in 4 sets at US Open
NEW YORK — Stefanos Tsitsipas heard booing from the crowd for another long trip off the field at the US Open after dropping a set in his second-round win over Adrian Mannarino.
Unbothered by that reaction Wednesday night – or the criticism he received from Andy Murray for taking breaks while beating him two days earlier – Tsitsipas pointed out that he is not doing anything that violates any regulations.
What is true. The Grand Slam rulebook only says that players should take a “reasonable” amount of time, but doesn’t give an exact number of minutes that would be acceptable.
“If I break a rule, I’m guilty of course. I agree; I’m doing something wrong,” Tsitsipas said after hitting 27 aces and Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4 ) had defeated. 6-0 with the roof closed to Arthur Ashe Stadium due to heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. “If I stay within the guidelines, what’s the problem?”
On Wednesday, Tsitsipas took a toilet break, causing an eight-minute delay between the end of the third set and the start of the fourth. His return was greeted by fans expressing their dismay, certainly aware that three-time Major Murray disapproved of what he called “nonsense” from the 23-year-old from Greece.
Murray also said he “lost respect” for Tsitsipas, who is ranked No. 3 at Flushing Meadows and placed second at the French Open in June.
Tsitsipas said he feels refreshed after leaving the field to change clothes.
Asked about the booing from the spectators, he replied: “I haven’t done anything wrong, so I don’t understand. People love the sport; they come to watch tennis. I have nothing against them. I love the fans. But some people don’t understand. That’s all. They don’t understand. They haven’t played tennis at a high level to understand how much effort and how difficult it is to do what we are doing. Sometimes we have a short break needed to do what we need to do.”
Mannarino, who was handed some tennis balls and practiced keeping his shoulder loose while his opponent was gone for the fourth set, agreed that the fault lies with the rulebook, not Tsitsipas.
“He’s not doing anything wrong,” said the French player. “I think the rule is wrong.”
The US Open is the only Grand Slam tournament where Tsitsipas has yet to reach the fourth round. He has gone so far at Wimbledon and as far as the semi-finals of the Australian Open, in addition to his run at Roland Garros before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.
Now Tsitsipas will face 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz from Spain for a place in the fourth round.
“I want to play the best of my game against him,” Tsitsipas said. “I see him as a potential contender for Grand Slam titles and other major events in the future.”
In other men’s competitions, Diego Schwartzman eliminated 11th-seeded Kevin Anderson in 2017 in a game that started before 7:30pm on one pitch and ended just after 1am on another after a stoppage caused by rain and wind.
Schwartzman won 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round.
They started at Louis Armstrong Stadium, which has a retractable roof, but the openings made for natural ventilation allowed the rain to blow onto the pitch. So play was paused at 5-5 in the first set to allow the surface to dry. After the restart, the puddles became too big at the start of the second set, so the action was stopped again.
Armstrong was deemed unplayable, so the match was moved to Ashe, where they were able to pick up after a nearly 2 hour break while another match ended.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/32130140/stefanos-tsitsipas-jeered-another-long-toilet-break-wins-4-sets-us-open
