no. 9 Maryland hockey vs. no. 7 Boston College preview

Field Hockey No. 9 Maryland will hit the road this weekend at Duke University to play in the sixth annual Big Ten/ACC Cup.

The Terps come home from an exciting double win over Saint Josephs.

Star striker Bibi Donraadt scored a superb game-winning goal 51 seconds into the second overtime, just minutes after making a save to give the Terrapins a 4-3 victory over the 20-ranked Hawks of Saint Josephs.

Maryland will be joined by their Big Ten counterparts, the No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats, as well as No. 7 Boston College and No. 12 Duke University of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Boston College Eagles (2-0) come off a nail-biting overtime win over Maine.

Maryland head coach Missy Meharg aims to lead her group to a 2-0 record early in the season while beating the second consecutive ranked opponent.

Boston College and Maryland are familiar foes, having faced each other every year until the Terps left the ACC for the Big Ten in 2014. The Terrapins are looking for their fourth win over the Eagles in the Big Ten/ACC Cup. With the exception of the Big Ten/ACC Cup, the Terps dominated the Eagles with an impeccable 9-0 record.

This early season match-up between two top 10 teams should provide fans and of course the players with plenty of excitement and intrigue.

Now let’s take a look at the No. 7 Boston College Eagles.

Boston College Eagles

Record 2020: 9-5 (3-2 ACC)

Head Coach Kelly Doton returns for her ninth season as the head coach of the Boston College Eagles. Doton has the best win rate in the history of the program and has led the Eagles to a plethora of success.

Since arriving in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Doton has created a winning culture and laid the foundation for continued success within the program.

In 2019, she led the Eagles to a season of 15 wins and an appearance in the ACC Championship. During that season, the Eagles would advance to the Final Four, where they would eventually lose to national champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

Doton has led Boston College to three NCAA tournaments as the helm of the program. She led Boston College to five seasons, during which her program recorded double-digit victories.

Doton has achieved immediate success at Boston College and currently has the third highest win total by a head coach in Boston College hockey history.

Players to know

Milagros Arteta, Junior Midfielder, No. 6 The junior from Argentina made her presence felt during her freshman season at Boston College. Arteta currently leads the Eagles in goals scored, registering two so far in the 2021 season. Arteta has the unique ability to put goalkeepers under great pressure with her attacking style and relentless spirit. Arteta should be taken into account as she can catch passes from great distances. In the Eagles season opening with a 3-0 shutout victory, Arteta fired a shot after a 45-meter pass from her teammate Fusine Govaert.

Sarah Johnson, Graduate Defender, No. 3 Johnson comes to Boston College after an award-winning career at Stanford University. She is a three-time America East Champion and was named the American East Championship Most Outstanding Player in 2019. In Boston Colleges, the resounding win of the season over Quinnipiac, Johnson did it all for her team. She scored one goal, one assist and one shot on target. Her versatility is an important part of the No. 7 Boston College Eagles.

Elizabeth Warner, Graduated Forward, No. 12 Returning for her fourth season with the Eagles, Warner has been nothing short of sensational during her time on the field. Last season, Warner led the Eagles in goals and scored an impressive 8 goals in her junior campaign. Warner was also tied for first on the team in shots on targets and total points. And their recent win over Maine, Warner registered two shots, two shots on targets and one assist. It’s no secret that Warner is more than capable of contributing to the success of its teams in countless ways.

power

shots. Boston College is a team with an offensive attack that is among the best in our country. This season, Boston College has surpassed their opponents in shots by a wide disparity of 44 to 15. It’s easy to see why the Eagles rank seventh in the nation as they can attack the opposing goalkeepers truthfully and relentlessly. The Eagles have an aggressive mentality to fire multiple shots, with the focus not to be denied consistently. The Dotons team is constantly looking for ways to generate an electric attack, with players able to create scoring opportunities for others during the game.

Weakness

Shots on target percentage. Although Boston College is adept at generating shots, it is unable to convert most shots into goals. Eagles’ current shots on target percentage comes in at 47.7%, which is surprising given that they can generate an exorbitant number of shots per game. Boston College has shown a tendency to struggle to make it to the finish line once they are in scoring position, which is why they convert less than 50% of their shots into goals.

Three things to watch

1. Can Maryland Limit Boston College’s Ability to Generate Shots? Maryland star goalkeeper Noelle Frost is counted on to limit the Eagles’ ability to convert their shots into goals. The Eagles of No. 7 are averaging three goals per game and the Terps will try to show a stingy defense to negate the Boston Colleges offensive attack.

2. Can the Terps beat their second consecutive ranked opponent? The Terrapins will try to beat the No. 7 Boston College Eagles after recently beating the No. 20 ranked Saint Josephs. A second straight win over a top opponent would lift the Terps in the rankings and give a jolt of confidence for the rest of the season. Missy Mehargs group is extremely talented and will try to make a resounding statement in the Big Ten/ACC Cup.

3. How will the Terps react? Maryland is coming off a win that took two extra overs to defeat Saint Josephs for their first win of the season. Star striker Bibi Donraadt was determined to score the winning goal for her club immediately, as it took 51 seconds for her to score the winning goal that would ultimately give Maryland the victory. In front of a home crowd, the terrapins squeezed out a quality win that energized the players and their rabid fan base. The Terps will be looking to take their show on the road and prove that they are a force to be reckoned with this season.