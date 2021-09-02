Sports
no. 9 Maryland hockey vs. no. 7 Boston College preview
Field Hockey No. 9 Maryland will hit the road this weekend at Duke University to play in the sixth annual Big Ten/ACC Cup.
The Terps come home from an exciting double win over Saint Josephs.
Star striker Bibi Donraadt scored a superb game-winning goal 51 seconds into the second overtime, just minutes after making a save to give the Terrapins a 4-3 victory over the 20-ranked Hawks of Saint Josephs.
Maryland will be joined by their Big Ten counterparts, the No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats, as well as No. 7 Boston College and No. 12 Duke University of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) come off a nail-biting overtime win over Maine.
Maryland head coach Missy Meharg aims to lead her group to a 2-0 record early in the season while beating the second consecutive ranked opponent.
Boston College and Maryland are familiar foes, having faced each other every year until the Terps left the ACC for the Big Ten in 2014. The Terrapins are looking for their fourth win over the Eagles in the Big Ten/ACC Cup. With the exception of the Big Ten/ACC Cup, the Terps dominated the Eagles with an impeccable 9-0 record.
This early season match-up between two top 10 teams should provide fans and of course the players with plenty of excitement and intrigue.
Now let’s take a look at the No. 7 Boston College Eagles.
Boston College Eagles
Record 2020: 9-5 (3-2 ACC)
Head Coach Kelly Doton returns for her ninth season as the head coach of the Boston College Eagles. Doton has the best win rate in the history of the program and has led the Eagles to a plethora of success.
Since arriving in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Doton has created a winning culture and laid the foundation for continued success within the program.
In 2019, she led the Eagles to a season of 15 wins and an appearance in the ACC Championship. During that season, the Eagles would advance to the Final Four, where they would eventually lose to national champion North Carolina Tar Heels.
Doton has led Boston College to three NCAA tournaments as the helm of the program. She led Boston College to five seasons, during which her program recorded double-digit victories.
Doton has achieved immediate success at Boston College and currently has the third highest win total by a head coach in Boston College hockey history.
Players to know
Milagros Arteta, Junior Midfielder, No. 6 The junior from Argentina made her presence felt during her freshman season at Boston College. Arteta currently leads the Eagles in goals scored, registering two so far in the 2021 season. Arteta has the unique ability to put goalkeepers under great pressure with her attacking style and relentless spirit. Arteta should be taken into account as she can catch passes from great distances. In the Eagles season opening with a 3-0 shutout victory, Arteta fired a shot after a 45-meter pass from her teammate Fusine Govaert.
Sarah Johnson, Graduate Defender, No. 3 Johnson comes to Boston College after an award-winning career at Stanford University. She is a three-time America East Champion and was named the American East Championship Most Outstanding Player in 2019. In Boston Colleges, the resounding win of the season over Quinnipiac, Johnson did it all for her team. She scored one goal, one assist and one shot on target. Her versatility is an important part of the No. 7 Boston College Eagles.
Elizabeth Warner, Graduated Forward, No. 12 Returning for her fourth season with the Eagles, Warner has been nothing short of sensational during her time on the field. Last season, Warner led the Eagles in goals and scored an impressive 8 goals in her junior campaign. Warner was also tied for first on the team in shots on targets and total points. And their recent win over Maine, Warner registered two shots, two shots on targets and one assist. It’s no secret that Warner is more than capable of contributing to the success of its teams in countless ways.
power
shots. Boston College is a team with an offensive attack that is among the best in our country. This season, Boston College has surpassed their opponents in shots by a wide disparity of 44 to 15. It’s easy to see why the Eagles rank seventh in the nation as they can attack the opposing goalkeepers truthfully and relentlessly. The Eagles have an aggressive mentality to fire multiple shots, with the focus not to be denied consistently. The Dotons team is constantly looking for ways to generate an electric attack, with players able to create scoring opportunities for others during the game.
Weakness
Shots on target percentage. Although Boston College is adept at generating shots, it is unable to convert most shots into goals. Eagles’ current shots on target percentage comes in at 47.7%, which is surprising given that they can generate an exorbitant number of shots per game. Boston College has shown a tendency to struggle to make it to the finish line once they are in scoring position, which is why they convert less than 50% of their shots into goals.
Three things to watch
1. Can Maryland Limit Boston College’s Ability to Generate Shots? Maryland star goalkeeper Noelle Frost is counted on to limit the Eagles’ ability to convert their shots into goals. The Eagles of No. 7 are averaging three goals per game and the Terps will try to show a stingy defense to negate the Boston Colleges offensive attack.
2. Can the Terps beat their second consecutive ranked opponent? The Terrapins will try to beat the No. 7 Boston College Eagles after recently beating the No. 20 ranked Saint Josephs. A second straight win over a top opponent would lift the Terps in the rankings and give a jolt of confidence for the rest of the season. Missy Mehargs group is extremely talented and will try to make a resounding statement in the Big Ten/ACC Cup.
3. How will the Terps react? Maryland is coming off a win that took two extra overs to defeat Saint Josephs for their first win of the season. Star striker Bibi Donraadt was determined to score the winning goal for her club immediately, as it took 51 seconds for her to score the winning goal that would ultimately give Maryland the victory. In front of a home crowd, the terrapins squeezed out a quality win that energized the players and their rabid fan base. The Terps will be looking to take their show on the road and prove that they are a force to be reckoned with this season.
Sources
2/ https://www.testudotimes.com/2021/9/2/22653391/no-9-maryland-field-hockey-vs-no-7-boston-college-preview-big-ten-acc-cup-missy-meharg
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]