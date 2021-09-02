Having personal coach at events, not about ego, it’s a basic requirement of individual sport: Manika

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Sept. 2 (PTI) Table tennis star Manika Batra believes having a personal coach is a basic requirement for an athlete practicing individual sport and if she had access to hers during the Tokyo Olympics she would have done better .

Speaking to PTI, Manika said authorities, including the Table Tennis Federation of India, should not mind personal coaches traveling with the players, even at multi-sport events such as the Olympics.

“Head coach is fine for team events, but we also have singles events where you definitely need his/her coach because that person knows more about their player’s training and play,” said the world’s number 56.

She said India’s head coach can focus on the team competitions while personal coaches direct individual campaigns.

Her comments come after she was provoked by the TTFI for the show for refusing the help of national team coach Somyadeep Roy during her singles matches in Tokyo after her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape was denied access to the playing field due to a limit on accredited personnel by the organizers of the Play .

She also cited the example of individual sports such as badminton and tennis, where it is common for players to bring their personal coach in all tournaments.

In her response to the show’s announcement, Manika has raised questions about Roy not being called up to the ongoing national camp as a result. The 26-year-old said she expects fair justice.

Manika and G Sathiyan recently won the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender in Hungary. Her coach did not travel there.

“Only for the team event of a tournament we can of course have a head coach, but this is not hockey or football. We can give our best if we work hard and give our best in training with our training teams if it is an individual sport not a team sport.

“This isn’t about ego, it’s all about a player’s demands. Even my seniors went to Sweden and Germany and still go abroad, to their individual clubs and train in their hometown in India, and that’s how it should be to be.”

“Even in Hungary, coaches from Sreeja Akula and Sathiyan were there and it’s a basic requirement like training. In the team event it’s okay to have the head coach, but singles sure, we need our coaches and it always has been.” at no cost to TTFI,” said the Commonwealth Game gold medalist.

Manika admitted that the controversy over her coach being barred from the playing field affected her performance in Tokyo. She nevertheless became the first female player from India to reach the round of 32.

“If the atmosphere and support had been better, I would certainly have played my third round better. I did my best.”

“On the matter (without taking the national coach’s help) I wrote to the TTFI after its notice and raised issues that are important and I also wish for some fair justice,” said the Khel Ratna winner, the highest ranking. sportsman of India. honour.

Speaking about her overall Tokyo campaign, she said: “I definitely would have wanted to cross the third round as well and in the first two games I played really well.

“The mixed doubles (with Sharath Kamal) was tough, but it will motivate me to keep going.”

Manika has done a lot to make table tennis more famous.

When asked what else needs to be done, she added: “…at the moment I’m playing my best and doing my job as an athlete for years to come, that’s my goal and duty.” PTI BS PM

P.M