NFL Rosters Prove 2019 Vols Was Below Average

Looking back on Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure at Tennessee Football, if there was ever a time to fire him, it could be at the end of the 2019 season. Obviously, as he finished that year with a six-game winning streak and secured a top 10 recruiting class, that wasn’t going to happen.

However, after the NFL teams officially named their 53-man rosters and made their final cuts for the 2021 season on Tuesday, it’s clear the Vols underperformed that year. Pruitt should have been fired for that alone.

There are seven players from that team who are starters in the NFL. Only four of them were drafted, though. The tallest among them was Darrell Taylor, who went to the Seattle Seahawks in the second round in 2020.

Joining Taylor now is Tennessee Football’s starting safety from 2019, Nigel Warrior. He didn’t make the roster in 2020 and couldn’t secure a spot on the roster, but with a real pre-season last year, he was finally able to prove himself and will be in Seattle as well.

Speaking of a preseason, Jauan Jennings was captured by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of that same draft. He’s clearly the type of receiver that needs in-game action to prove what he’s capable of, and with this preseason, he’s now hit the 53-man roster.

Jennings isn’t the only receiver on that team’s NFL roster. Marquez Callaway, UT’s No. 2 receiver behind Jennings in 2019 and their points returnee, landed a spot with the New Orleans Saints. He was with them as an undrafted free agent last year and has been a standout this preseason, to the point where he could become New Orleans’ No. 1 receiver.

Then there’s Josh Palmer, who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of this draft. He also made the 53-man roster and was the No. 3 receiver in 2019. Yes, Vols’ top three receivers from 2019 are all on NFL rosters.

That alone speaks to the talent of Tennessee Football’s 2019 team. Then there’s Trey Smith, who fell in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft but was already a standout blocker with the Kansas City Chiefs and won a runway straight away.

On the defensive, Bryce Thompson is another player who would have struck a deal had he not been injured. He had an interception in his first preseason game and will be on the team’s injured reserves this year as he recovers. Without injuries, Daniel Bituli probably would have been on an NFL roster as well.

We’re not even counting the players still in college who are likely to be NFL starters on that team in the future, including Eric Gray, Ty Chandler, Darnell Wright, Henry To’o To’o, Alontae Taylor, Trevon Flowers, and Jaylen McCollough. Okay, so the team was young, and seven NFL players is barely enough to be elite in the SEC.

However, that leads to the second part of why 2019 underperformed. Tennessee football had a super easy schedule. Remember, the Vols played all four non-conference games at home and none of their enemies were Power Five enemies. They somehow managed to start 0-2 and lose to the Georgia State Panthers and BYU Cougars anyway.

Pruitt’s selling point was the six-game winning streak to finish the season. However, those involved single-possession victories that required comebacks and late defensive stands against the 6-6 Missouri Tigers, 8-5 Kentucky Wildcats that didn’t even have a real quarterback, and 8-5 Indiana Hoosiers. Is it really that impressive to pull out pagers over those teams?

Look, there were many reasons to be happy with the way Tennessee Football wrapped up its 2019 campaign. That made it look like Pruitt was turning a corner. However, he cashed in on an easy schedule with plenty of NFL talent, including arguably the best receiving corps. in the SEC. Looking at that, you have to say that in the end he underperformed.