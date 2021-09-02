How US Open fans feel about lagging vaccination rates in tennis

NEW YORK — On Day 1 of the US Open, the first time in two years that fans have been allowed to enter the stands at Flushing Meadows, 53,783 people walked through the gates. Some were masked, others unmasked, but all in attendance would have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as mandated by New York State on Aug. 27.

But one group didn’t have to go through the same protocols: the players and their teams. While the ATP and WTA have strongly encouraged immunization among athletes, there is no vaccine mandate for athletes to participate in the US Open.

That puts tennis far behind other sports. The ATP and WTA have both released data showing that only about 50% of tennis players have been vaccinated, the least of all professional sports. The WNBA reported a 99% vaccination rate, followed by MLS of about 95%, NFL of about 93% and NBA of about 90%.

Fans notice.

“It’s a bizarre situation because these are role models and you want everyone to be vaccinated and so you would hope they would do it to show everyone that you can get vaccinated and you’re doing well,” Jeffrey Einhorn, New York City resident, 42, said outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he attended the tournament’s second and third days.

He and several other fans wondered: Why is it that fans are held to a higher standard than the athletes?

Some players have the same question.

Wednesday night, after her second-round victory at Louis Armstrong Stadium, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka said it was “bizarre” that fans should be vaccinated and players not. A vaccine mandate is inevitable, Azarenka said, indirectly citing the tennis tours’ lack of action, saying, “We all want to be safe, we all want to keep doing our jobs, and I know there’s a lot of discussion about it.

“I hope if [an] association we make the best decision for our company, for our health, for the tournaments, for [the] public.”

Tennis players are some of the most widely traveled athletes, especially across continents, and given the different rules in each country and stadium, life would be easier if the athletes were vaccinated, said former tennis player and ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe.

“At a given moment [vaccine mandates are] will be somewhat unavoidable — tennis is hesitant to go there because you have some of the biggest names in the world who for whatever reason don’t want to take the vaccine,” McEnroe said.

McEnroe referred to several high-profile players, including world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, who have expressed concerns about vaccination. Djokovic said at a press conference before the US Open that getting the vaccine was a “personal decision” and “whether someone wants a vaccine or not is completely up to them.”

Speaking at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August, Tsitsipas said he would only get the vaccine if it becomes mandatory to compete on the ATP Tour.

“I see no reason for someone my age to do it,” says Tsitsipas, 23. “It hasn’t been tested enough and it has side effects. As long as it’s not mandatory, everyone can decide for themselves.”

Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou reacted strongly to Tsitsipas’ statement, telling Reuters: “He does not have the knowledge and studies to assess the need for vaccinations.”

When Medvedev was asked on Wednesday about Azarenka’s comments about vaccine mandates, he was noncommittal and said he understood why the mandate applied to fans.

“Until now it hasn’t been applied to the players. We as players can just follow the guidelines and the rules. That’s all we can do,” he said. “So if we want to have the same rule, we’re going to have to figure out how to work with it.”

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has been outspoken about the lack of vaccine mandate in tennis. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Calling out players on the tour, Azarenka said she would understand if players’ opinions were based on heavy research and statistics, but said that kind of knowledge “is lacking in many players”.

The way tennis players deal with vaccination and how they talk about it has changed the opinion of several fans about them. When Sofia Verzbolovskis, a fully vaccinated New York resident, learned that Tsitsipas has not been vaccinated, she said she changed her mind about how she felt about him both on and off court.

“As athletes, I feel like they have a responsibility and I believe in science, so I don’t understand what research they’re doing that conflicts with vaccines so much. I can’t understand that,” said Verzbolovskis, 34.

When she saw Tsitsipas play Andy Murray in round 1, Verzbolovskis said she was unable to row for Tsitsipas the same way she used to and went all in to support Murray.

By the way, Murray has been candid about the need for players to get vaccinated.

“Ultimately, I think the reason we’re all getting vaccinated is to take care of the general public,” Murray said at a press conference on Aug. 28 ahead of the US Open. “As players who travel around the world, we have a responsibility to take care of everyone else as well.”

Einhorn, the longtime tennis fan, agreed with Murray. When he saw Djokovic play Denmark’s Holger Rune on Arthur Ashe in the first round, he said he was for Rune the whole time – with Djokovic’s vaccine stance playing a part.

“Everyone likes to row against Djokovic, he’s the bad boy, he’s the Joker. [But, him not being vaccinated] added fuel to the fire, sure,” Einhorn said with a smile.

On Twitter, fans shared similar frustrations. Shanlon Wu, a former federal prosecutor, tweeted“Why don’t professional sports teams and organizations simply require vaccinations for participants unless they have a medical or religious exemption?”

Nick Kyrgios, who is fully vaccinated, revealed that he was unhappy with some of the protocols put in place at the US Open due to the pandemic. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports

While some athletes, like Murray, are measured when they talk about the vaccination, others are not. Australian Nick Kyrgios, who was ousted in the first round by Roberto Bautista Agut, was dissatisfied throughout the match with how far he had to run to lay down his towel, a system introduced last year when tennis resumed after the pandemic break. . During the press conference after his loss, Kyrgios made a bigger point about how unvaccinated players kept him from doing what he needed in the tournament.

“Look, the towel situation is incredibly stupid for me,” Kyrgios said. “I am one of the players on tour who has been fully vaccinated. And from now on I will be treated exactly the same as a player who has not been vaccinated. I feel that if I want my towel around the pitch, if it is without the vision of Bautista Agut, if he doesn’t see the towel, I don’t see anything wrong with having my towel on the side or on the floor. And it’s just absurd to me.”

Earlier, the ATP released a statement saying: “While we respect everyone’s right to free choice, we also believe that every player has a role to play in helping the wider group achieve a safe level of immunity.” The WTA, meanwhile, said it encouraged players to get vaccinated but withdrew from a mandate, saying it “doesn’t oblige players to get a vaccine as this is a personal decision and one we respect.”

Some fans took a similar stance on unvaccinated athletes: they understood that it was a personal choice and did not lose their respect.

“These athletes know how to take care of themselves, they are aware of their bodies… so if they feel like they don’t need the vaccine, then it’s up to them,” said Jackie Arnold, a Texas resident. who came to visit for the tournament.

“If they say why they don’t feel they want to be vaccinated or if they have concerns, it’s also important to be able to express that,” she said.

While players do not have a vaccine mandate, it is important to note that some contact tracing protocols are different for vaccinated and unvaccinated. Unvaccinated French player Gilles Simon was disqualified Friday before the start of the US Open after being in close contact with his coach, Etienne Laforgue, who tested positive after arriving in New York. The same rules of close contact do not apply to a vaccinated player. They will be placed under testing protocols, but not disqualified from the tournament, if they come into contact with a team member who has tested positive.

A big part of being role models and leaders in the sports world is making tough choices, said Greg Strassberg, a Long Island fan who attends the Open. In this case, that would mean players like Djokovic and Tsitsipas listening to doctors and science and getting vaccinated – for the greater good.

“They’re role models and people look up to them and they’re leaders – that’s part of being a role model, making those choices and being a leader and if people choose not to follow them because of that, I understand that ,” said Strassberg, who attended day two races.

It’s an easy and clear decision, said Taylor Young, 29, a visiting Cincinnati fan.

“It certainly makes me question what is being said to them behind closed doors [by their doctors and trainers] that makes them say no to vaccination,” said Young.

“They have a moral responsibility and they should be held to a higher standard – because that’s what I would do” [if I were them].”