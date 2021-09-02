Belgium’s rise as a hockey powerhouse: ‘It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon on a mountain’

On August 5, 2021, around 1:00 PM Central European Summer Time, a motley crew of players from Belgium stood on the edge of history. If Belgium beat Australia in the penalty shootout at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, the Red Lions, as they are known, would be crowned Olympic champions.

When Belgium’s heroic keeper Vincent Vanasch recaptured Australian Jacob Whetton’s fifth penalty and gave Belgium a 3-2 win, it was a matter of one better for the Belgians who won the silver medal in Rio and lost to Argentina. Vanasch remembers the mood on that victorious night in Tokyo. After that last rescue, I remember getting up, looking at the boys, they were mad, tears of joy, coming towards me like a white wave. Great moment, he says. We had to overcome so many obstacles to achieve our dream. I think it shows our character and how much resilience we have. It also shows how much love and trust we have for each other. We are a special team. I had a special thought of my wife, my son, my family and of Belgium. We said before the Olympics that we only have one mission! We wanted to make Belgium dream and smile again after a difficult year. We wanted to make Belgium proud and Belgians could identify with our team values. We did it!

Is there a more compelling story in hockey history? In 2011, Belgium was ranked 11th in the world, well below Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. The gap between the top three teams and a number 11 is huge. It may seem strange to be overwhelmed by the excellence of Belgium now. His brilliant champions and ability to step-by-step match traditional hockey powerhouses are marvels of the modern age. But this miracle has been more than a decade in the making.

Gaining popularity: Alexancer Hendrickx thinks Belgium’s revival is the result of more education, better infrastructure and more funding. In the past, all players had to work and train 1-2 times a week. Now we are full-time hockey players and we train six days a week. Then the sport will receive more attention if it has good results, more children will play and more talent will develop to become future top hockey players, he says. – AP

We have to work harder than everyone else in a smart way. We wanted to move forward in the long term. Of course we wanted to win every tournament, but we had no experience in the beginning. I see our journey as a marathon on a mountain. We didn’t want to win once as a small sprint. We want to win several like during a marathon of 5-10-15-20 years

“Why on a mountain, because you have to climb it to the top. Of course everyone is different and everyone has their own path, but we are going to do our very best and try to become the best version of ourselves to get to the top and the team If you lose a match, a knockout match, a final, it’s important to fall forward (not backwards because you’ll come back to the beginning of the mountain), to learn from the mistakes and to stay move forward with all your experience, says Vanasch.

Belgium is a small country with only 11 million inhabitants. To put the nation’s success in context, there are fewer people in Belgium than in the entire city of Mumbai, which has a population of 12.5 million (2011 census). And yet Belgium has 53 FIH-certified hockey fields, four more than India’s. This is how Belgium’s relationship with hockey has been for the past 10 years. It has grown into an institutional obsession, sown from above through the National Hockey Federation, the training camps and individuals. I think the vision of Marc Coudron (chairman of the Royal Belgian Hockey Association (KBHB)) about Belgian hockey was excellent. He knew what we needed and he worked hard to give the national teams all the tools to perform at a higher level. He said: I’m not afraid to be surrounded by people who are better than me, says Vanasch.

You also have a generation like mine that sacrifices everything to live for hockey (family, friends, study, vacation,), to be proud to be Belgian. We had different dreams, and we achieved them all. Now we want to chase back and show that it wasn’t a coincidence.

Reaching the final in Rio 2016 was special for the team. Belgium defeated the Netherlands for the first time in the semifinals. We learned a lot and we knew we had to work harder and smarter on the details and momentum of the game. We have not changed our hockey style, but we have gained experience and maturity. The following year we lost the final of the European Hockey Championships against the Netherlands after a 2-0 lead. This was also a big disappointment, but we went back to work, convinced that our path was a good one. Finally, we took gold at the 2018 World Cup in India and gold in 2019 in Antwerp and now gold in 2021 in Tokyo. A great achievement for the team, the staff, the federation and especially for Belgium to win the four tournaments in one Olympic cycle!, said Vanasch.

The year 2008 was a turning point for Belgian hockey, as it marked the first time in 32 years that it played the Olympics. It coincided with an equally important event… eight-time Olympic hockey champion India failed to make it to the Beijing Games, it was the first time in 80 years that it had failed to qualify for the competition… a symbolic passing of the baton when you want. From the once undisputed champion to the ultimate world beater. I have to say that qualifying in 2008 was quite big for the hockey world, but not for the rest of the country, says Belgian midfielder Victor Wegnez. Hockey is not famous in Belgium, there were not many images on TV, but everyone in the hockey world knew how important it is to reach the Olympics.

All credit to coach: Midfielder Victor Wegnez praised head coach Shane McLeod for the turnaround. Thanks to him, our style has evolved enormously. For Shane, the team played well, but as a robot there was no room for freedom and you could see everyone playing for their own. When Shane arrived, he gave the players a lot of confidence, freedom and love and we started playing for each other and fighting for each other, he says. – AP

Now the wheels are turning, the production lines are thriving. From an early age, boys and girls are enrolled in the BE-GOLD program where they work on every aspect of becoming an athlete, technical, tactical, mental, physical and emotional. It gives players the flexibility to train while combining it with their studies.

It invites you to follow and trust the process through all age groups (U14, U16, U18, U21, Red Lions). Before taking the final step in the Red Lions squad, you will be invited to camps with the Red Lions. You get used to the culture of the team, the environment, the sacrifices, the lifestyle, to every little thing it takes to perform on the big stage, says Vanasch.

According to Vanasch’s teammate Wagnez, all youth categories in Belgium are competing for victory because they train together all year round and the level of the championship is much better than before. We had a lot of foreigners who helped raise the level, Wegnez says.

The result of this fluid and holistic approach is the ultimate two-way team: brave and disciplined on defense, relentless and smart on offense. At the forefront of the Belgian attack in Tokyo was Alexander Hendrickx, whose barnstorming form blew India away in the semi-finals. He scored three of the five Belgian goals in the match. It was one of the toughest games of the tournament for us. Especially since it was at really high temperatures. The score at the end was convincing, but during the match it was a close matchup. We had to play our own game and stay very well structured in the heat. I think that ultimately allowed us to step on the pedal and win the race.

Asked about Indias penalty corner defence, which was repeatedly tested by Belgium in the semifinals, Hendrickx says, Indias PC defense was one of the better at the Olympics. Hockey games are often decided by penalty corners, so of course every game was crucial for us to get as many corners as possible, to increase the chances of scoring.

This is, of course, an unfinished story. Belgium’s plans go well beyond Tokyo, to Paris in 2024 and then to Los Angeles in 2028. Part of the excitement here is not just the promise of the future, but the sense of hope in Belgium’s orchestrated miracle.