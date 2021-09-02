Paralympic table tennis star Abdullah Ozturk revives viral celeb





Turkish table tennis star was so ecstatic that he drove his wheelchair right into a barrier and fell during a gold medal that went viral

Abdullah Ozturk cannot remember his celebration after retaining his Paralympic table tennis title in the individual C4 class. His mind has gone blank. Happy, the entire contest is on YouTube (geo-restricted). After winning a long rally with Republic of Koreas Kim Young-Gun to secure a 3-1 win, the Turk rushes off to celebrate with his team. He then drives into a barrier in Tokyo 2020 with his wheelchair and falls off his chair. Ozturk’s team drapes him in the Turkish flag and lifts him back into his wheelchair to continue celebrating his country’s first Paralympic gold of Tokyo 2020. “Until my race, no one from my country had won a gold medal and everyone was waiting for my gold medal match. The last point, there is a long rally and I can’t remember [anything]. I don’t remember what I did after the long rally,” Ozturk told Olympics.com with a proud smile. However, he can remember one aspect… “I fell. This is not normal!” – ABDULLAH OZTURK Abdullah Ozturk: ​​​​A victory to remember Ozturk is number one in the world. He won his first Paralympic title in Rio 2016 and came back from a lost game to win 3-1 against GUO Xingyuan from China. My teammates are very important to my success. We are a strong team in table tennis. Abdullah started playing table tennis seriously when he was 15. Before that it was just a hobby. “I’ve been playing table tennis for almost 15 years and this is my second Paralympic gold medal. I hope to play in Paris in 2024 and win another medal. My goal is always high.” TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 30: Abdullah Ozturk of Team Turkey poses after winning the gold medal during the Men’s Table Tennis Singles – Class 2 Finals of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Getty Images 2021 Abdullah Ozturk: ​​A message to the world Ozturk nearly gave up table tennis after being disappointed by a string of poor results. But his trainer Illhami Kilinckaya, encouraged him to stick with the sport. “He motivated us. We started with a different training system and [he said that] I’ll be the best player in the world And now you see me!” Ozturk delivered a message of hope to others who are finding difficult today’s challenging conditions around the world. “I know that these bad days will end. We will reach this day and we will continue with our happy life. Until that day comes, we must do what we have to do. The pandemic will end and life will be better.”

