Sports
Boone leaves Nationals due to vaccine mandate
The nationals’ The recent decision to require all full-time, non-playing employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will lead to the departure of some staff members, including one of CEO Mike Rizzo’s top lieutenants: Bob Boone.
Boone, who has worked in the front office since the club arrived in Washington in 2005, has told the organization that he will step down rather than receive the vaccine, sources familiar with the decision have confirmed.
A handful of other workers are expected to lose their jobs for not complying with the new vaccine policies, including at least two scouts so far, sources said.
The Nationals notified all employees of the policy in mid-August, giving everyone two weeks to present either proof of vaccination, intention to be vaccinated, or a request for an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Now that the deadline has passed, the club is beginning the process to remove from their positions those whose waiver requests have been rejected.
Boone, who turns 74 in November, has informed the team that he will be stepping down, ending a 16-year stint in the front office, making him one of the few members of the baseball operations division to have been here since season 1. 2005 has been.
The former All-Star catcher and manager of the Royals and Reds officially joined the Nationals in December 2004 as a special assistant to former general manager Jim Bowden. He has remained with the club since, through a change of ownership, a change of GM and six management changes, as assistant GM and vice president of player development, vice president of player personnel and most recently vice president and senior advisor to the club since 2015.
Rizzo, who became GM in 2009, has long touted Boone as one of his most trusted advisors, someone who could evaluate and instruct minor leaguers as well as scout potential draft picks and major league opponents.
Boone belongs to one of baseball’s most accomplished families. His father, Ray, was an All-Star infielder in the 1950s. His sons, Bret and Aaron, were both All-Stars, with Aaron playing for the Nationals in 2008 and Bret playing briefly for their Triple-A affiliate that season. Aaron Boone has led the Yankees for the past four seasons and nearly faced his father’s club in the 2019 World Series. Jake Boone, Bret’s son and Bob’s grandson, is currently an infielder for the Single-A branch of the Nationals at Fredericksburg.
The Nationals joined the Astros as baseball’s first two organizations to institute a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for full-time employees, with others in the sport to follow.
“As a company, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep each other safe and believed that mandating vaccines was absolutely the right choice for our employees and our community,” the team said in a statement released. after the news was announced. public last Friday.
Teams may not require players to be vaccinated, as doing so would be subject to collective bargaining between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. The Nationals crossed the 85 percent vaccination threshold for Tier 1 members (players, coaches, trainers and others on the club’s regular field staff) three months ago, though they have still experienced three separate incidents this season involving multiple players. and/or coaches had to be quarantined after positive tests for the virus.
The Washington Examiner and Washington Post were the first to report Boone’s impending departure, and The Athletic was the first to report departure from the Scouting department.
