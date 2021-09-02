Rob Gronkowski surprises winners of Buccaneers Girls 2021 in football scholarship





Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and tight end Rob Gronkowski announced the recipients of the second annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship, a unique academic scholarship program designed to benefit graduating female high school soccer players pursuing careers in sports. The four 2021 scholarship winners Jordan Bryant (University of Florida), Shivanie Ghansiam (University of Florida), Malia Hollins (Howard University) and Lydia Houle (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) were told the news by Gronkowski, who surprised and congratulated the recipients. “These young women show the world that football is a sport for everyone,” Gronkowski said. “They have earned this scholarship through their hard work, dedication and love for the game. It is an honor to meet them and I am delighted to have them start the season with us at the Raymond James Stadium.” In special recognition of their scholastic and athletic efforts, the four students will travel to Tampa on Thursday, September 9 to attend the NFL Kickoff Experience at Julian B. Lane Park, courtesy of the team. There, they are welcomed onstage at the fan event before attending the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys as Gronkowski’s guests. The young women will have the chance to watch the action aboard the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium and will be recognized on the BucVision video screens in the first quarter. “The Buccaneers are committed to raising awareness of the opportunities for girls and women in football and supporting them in this endeavor,” said Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. “These student-athletes are leading the way by pursuing their goals, which is what this scholarship is all about. We are proud of these young women who represent a generation of girls who are making an impact on the field, in the classroom and in their communities .” The Girls in Football Scholarship, powered by a $250,000 pledge from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school students participating in some form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university . Candidates were required to have achieved a minimum of 3.0 marks (on a 4.0 scale) during their academic career in high school and were asked to submit essays on how they planned to use their future career to develop a positive impact on the sports industry. “From an early age, girls are often told, no, you can’t do something because it’s a boys’ sport,” says Houle, who is starting her freshman year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and pursuing a career in exercise science. . “Seeing other girls in areas like football or as executives in companies or really prominent positions gives girls someone to look up to and say, ‘I don’t need to be told no. I can do that if I want to, it doesn’t matter if I’m a girl.'” Houle, who kicked off on the Westminster High School (MD) varsity football team in her senior year and was the only girl on the roster, became the first girl in her county to play and score points in a varsity football game. “In my junior year, a soccer team coach asked me, ‘Hey, do you know any boy soccer players who could be a kicker for us next year?’” Houle said. “I paused and said, ‘Why can’t it be a girl?’ That’s when I realized I was told no all the time, but why? So I decided to join in I have little sisters and I wanted them to see you can do whatever you want, don’t let it stop you because you’re a girl.” Ghansiam, a freshman at the University of Florida, was active with her high school soccer team and wants to see the sport grow to greater heights. “The Buccaneers see the passion, drive and love we have for the sport,” said Ghansiam, who is pursuing a political science degree. “I really want to make an impact in the sports industry. It’s about that recognition and awareness of the sport of flag football, opening the doors and showing a large audience that we really love what we do. I want to open people’s eyes for a new sports world.” The University of Florida freshman told Gronkowski, “Thank you so much for this opportunity and awarding this scholarship. It’s great to congratulate you on winning the Super Bowl!”

