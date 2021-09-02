Hurricanes Name Tim Gleason Assistant Coach, Announce Other Hockey Operations

The Hurricanes have filled the vacancy left on the Rod BrindAmours coaching staff left by the departure of Dean Chynoweth, and they have filled it with a familiar face. The team announced Thursday that Tim Gleason, who previously spent the past three seasons as director of defensive development, would be the Carolinas’ new assistant coach.

Presumably, Gleason will take over from Chynoweth’s duties as the team’s defensive coach. Gleason spent most of his 727-game career with the Hurricanes, playing in 546 games over two stints, scoring 14 goals and 107 points.

The Hurricanes also announced a litany of other hockey operations recruits on Thursday, named Peter Harrold as director of defensive development, Nick Roy equipment manager, Zach Abdou coordinator for hockey operations, Mark Craig director of professional scouting, Trace Linton as professional scout , Ryan Jessop and Ian Meagher amateur scouts, Christoph Wyss Chicago Wolves strength and conditioning coach, and Cody Ward Chicago Wolves video coach.

The official release of the teams for all promotions/new hires follows:

CANES NAME TIM GLEASON ASSISTANT COACH

Hurricanes also herald changes in hockey operations

RALEIGH, NC Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey Leagues Carolina Hurricanes, announced today that Tim Gleason has been hired as an assistant coach. The Hurricanes also announced the following changes to the teams’ hockey operations division: Peter Harrold will lead defense development, Nick Roy has been named equipment manager, Zach Abdou has been named hockey operations coordinator, Mark Craig has been named director of pro scouting , Trace Linton has been named pro scout, Rhys Jessop and Ian Meagher have been named amateur scouts, Christoph Wyss has been named Chicago Wolves strength and conditioning coach and Cody Ward has been named Chicago Wolves video coach.

Gleason, 38, previously led defense development for the 2018-21 Hurricanes. Selected by Ottawa in the first round, 23rd overall, of the 2001 NHL Draft, Gleason played 727 NHL career games with Los Angeles, Carolina, Toronto and Washington from 2003-15, earning 142 points (17g, 125a). He was acquired by Carolina of Los Angeles on September 29, 2006, earning 107 points (14g, 93a) in 546 games with the Hurricanes, serving as one of the team’s alternate captains for four seasons from 2010-13. Gleason ranks first in blocked shots, second in hits (1,199) and penalty minutes (537), and ninth in games played in team history (since move). Among the Hurricanes’ defenders, he ranks first in hits and penalty minutes, second in shorthanded points (8), third in games played and seventh in assists. Gleason also appeared in 19 playoff games with Carolina, scoring the overtime, game-winning goal in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against New Jersey. The Clawson, Michigan native represented the United States at the 2001 and 2003 IIHF World Junior Championships and at the 2008 IIHF World Championships and won a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Harrold worked on skill development with the Hurricanes in the 2020-21 season. Harrold racked up 42 points (13g, 29a) in 274 NHL career games with Los Angeles and New Jersey from 2006-15. Before turning professional, he played four seasons with Boston College from 2002-06, playing in two Frozen Fours, including the 2006 National Championship game, and captaining the Eagles as a senior. The Kirtland Hills, Ohio native also represented the United States at the 2009 IIHF World Championship.

Roy previously worked for the 2015-20 Charlotte Checkers where he was the visiting locker room attendant and the tackle assistant before being named assistant tackle manager ahead of the 2019-20 season. He also gained experience as a clubhouse assistant for the Charlotte Knights in 2014. In those roles, Roy also served as director of baseball operations for Wingate University from 2010-17. He graduated from Wingate with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a master’s degree in sports administration.

Abdou was previously a portfolio management analyst at Truist Securities within the Entertainment Industries Group. As the Hockey Operations Coordinator, he will focus on supporting the General Manager and Deputy General Managers in directing the day-to-day operations of the organization. The Raleigh native is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hills Kenan-Flagler Business School with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Craig has served as a pro scout for the Hurricanes since 2015. Craig coached in the Compuware Youth program in the early 1980s before being hired as head coach of the Windsor Compuware Spitfires in 1984-85 and then as a scout for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1985 -86. He later worked in the automotive industry and served as president of the Alexander Mangin Company before returning to hockey in 2014-15 as general manager of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Plymouth Whalers.

Linton has been the Hurricanes Video Scout Coordinator since the 2017-18 season. Prior to joining the organization, Linton worked as an intern in hockey operations and video scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has also previously interned with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) and the University of Cincinnatis men’s ice hockey team. Linton attended the University of Cincinnati, where he majored in Sports Administration.

Jessop previously worked for the Florida Panthers, starting as a statistical consultant in 2016 before moving into an amateur scouting role from 2017-20. Jessop graduated from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia in 2014 with a Bachelor of Commerce.

Meagher was assistant general manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) from 2017-21. He also previously served as Chief Scout for the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) from 2015-17, Media Relations Coordinator for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2014-17, and Media and Community Relations Coordinator for the Toronto Marlies (AHL) from 2012-14. Originally drafted by Saginaw in the 2005 OHL Priority Selection, Meagher began as an area scout with the Barrie Colts (OHL) for parts of four seasons from 2011-15 and earned a degree in business administration from Western University’s Richard Ivey Business School.

Wyss has served as the Anaheim Ducks Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the past two seasons and has helped develop and implement custom strength and conditioning programs for players throughout the season. Before joining the Ducks, he spent nearly two years in China with the Chinese national weightlifting and speed skating teams, prior to the 2020 Summer Olympics and 2022 Winter Olympics. Wyss has also previously worked at P3 (Peak Performance Project ), a private facility in Santa Barbara, California, that uses applied sports science to train athletes. Wyss holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in exercise physiology from California State University, Chico, and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach (CSCS) with additional certifications for USA Weightlifting (USAW) and Reflexive Performance Reset (RPR).

Ward started in hockey as a volunteer video coordinator for Die Adler Mannheim of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) during their league championship season in 2014-15. He has been working for the men’s ice hockey team at Canisius College since 2017, where he worked as a video coordinator and student manager while earning a degree in sports management.