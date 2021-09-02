George Russell says he’s been notified of Mercedes driver’s decision in 2022, but still no news to share





George Russell looks set to be named as Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate for 2022; Russell says he has been told where he will be riding before the Belgian GP, ​​but no formal news has been confirmed yet; Hamilton says Russell’s front row qualifying result at Spa was “absolutely amazing” By James Galloway







After his first podium in F1, George Russell loves to get praise, but he shouldn’t let it get into his head because it doesn’t make you faster on track. George Russell says he has been told where he will be driving in the 2022 Formula 1 season, while Lewis Hamilton praised his young compatriot as an “incredibly talented driver”. While there has been no announcement from Mercedes about the identity of Hamilton’s teammate for next season, all signs point to Russell being named in the seat with longtime incumbent Valtteri Bottas who is going to Alfa Romeo to replace Kimi Raikkonen, who announced on Wednesday night that he will retire at the end of the year. “The truth is there is nothing to announce, but I am aware of the situation I will be racing in next year,” Russell confirmed during Thursday’s press conference at the Dutch GP. Russell, whose career is managed by Mercedes, said he was briefed last week ahead of the Belgian GP. Russell’s promotion would see a delightful all-British partnership at Mercedes, with the 23-year-old joining the 36-year-old seven-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is the best prepared, but thinks it will be a tall order to beat Max Verstappen on his home track. Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is the best prepared, but thinks it will be a tall order to beat Max Verstappen on his home track. Asked in an earlier part of the new conference about the prospect of being paired with Russell next year, Hamilton spoke enthusiastically about his young compatriot and praised Russell for his first podium at Spa last week. “I honestly think it would be good,” said Hamilton, who has been driving alongside Bottas since 2017. “George is clearly an incredibly talented driver. I would say probably the only highlight of last week was his qualifying lap, it was amazing. “He’s humble, he has a great approach, of course because he’s British, I imagine it probably helps in terms of communication. “Right now, of course, I have to be super supportive of the team-mate I have now, so that’s why I always support Valtteri because we now have a task to do. Neither of us can win the team championship alone, we have to do it collectively. Simon Lazenby and Karun Chandhok look ahead to this weekend’s Dutch GP from Zandvoort. Simon Lazenby and Karun Chandhok look ahead to this weekend’s Dutch GP from Zandvoort. “[Russell is] one of the members of the sport’s future. I think he has shown great driving so far and I am sure he will continue to grow. Where better to do that than a great team like this or whatever team he goes to.” Speak with Sky Sports F1Hamilton added: “The only good thing that came out of the weekend was really George’s lap. It was absolutely amazing. “Seeing the excitement of his team – that’s what this sport is about. It’s been a long, long wait for Williams to get a result like that, it was a shame it wasn’t a real race, but nevertheless it is what it is and you take it as it comes.” More to follow…

