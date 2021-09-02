‘A Cultural Thing’: Cricket Defining British-Indian Identity





Three flags fluttering over the pavilion of London’s Oval cricket ground neatly symbolized the interchangeable identities of Britain’s ethnic minorities during the fourth Test between England and India on Thursday. A British Union Jack flew highest in the middle, flanked by England’s Saint George’s Cross and an Indian tricolor, as the teams resumed a gripping run of five games, tied at 1-1. Despite being born and raised in the UK, many cricket fans of Indian descent came to cheer on Virat Kohli’s men rather than Joe Root’s English side. “It gives us togetherness as friends and family — it’s not a tribal thing,” explains financial adviser Ronak Paw, 38. “It’s our heritage. It’s not that we hate England. When England plays against someone else, we support England,” he added. Britain has a long history of immigration from Commonwealth countries, including India, with large numbers arriving after World War II to fill the labor shortage and rebuild the country. Generations of British Asians have since become part of society. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is of Indian descent and 2.5 percent of people in England and Wales identified as ethnically Indian in the latest census. But a complex mix of cultural factors – most notably the centrality of cricket in Indian culture – means that many Britons of Indian descent support the land of their ancestors. “Only as a culture does cricket take precedence. I support India only for cricket purposes,” shop worker Viren Patel, 55, told AFP. “It’s a cultural thing, has nothing to do with the country itself. I feel divided because you support England 90 percent of the year,” he added. In 1990, former British minister Norman Tebbit announced a controversial benchmark to assess whether ethnic minorities were integrated into British society based on their cricketing loyalty. Story continues – ‘Tebbit is past its use-by date’ – But the so-called “Tebbit test” stunned countless UK-born Indian fans who saw no contradiction between being British and supporting the Indian cricket team. “There is nothing to prove our commitment to Great Britain or England by supporting the national team,” Paw insisted. “We pay our taxes here, we were born here, we live here – what proof do we need that we are British?” Praveen Sangar, a 63-year-old engineer, proudly wore a dark blue India cricket shirt as someone born in India who moved to Britain at the age of five. “In football you support England, in cricket I support my homeland – there is no conflict,” he said. “The world is now multinational. Norman Tebbit is past its sell-by date.’ The debate divides opinion within minority communities as some cheer for their native country based on personal circumstances, often pitting them against friends and relatives. Still others see these fluid identities as a positive way to engage minority communities in cricket, sell out stadiums and make the sport more accessible. “It’s a friendly rivalry. Cricket is competitive, but everyone gets along with everyone. You can feel comfortable supporting any team,” said marketing associate Jazz Sidha, 52. “Where you live has nothing to do with your nationality or your origin – you can’t dictate that,” he added. imm/jdg/mw

