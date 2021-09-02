Sports
Streaking the Lawns ACC Football Preseason POWER RANKINGS
The time has come. College football is right around the corner. And as we turn the calendar to September, it’s time to recognize the best ACC Football power rankings published on the web.
1. Clemson Tigers
This week: vs. UGA in Charlotte
The Tigers have the matchup of the weekend when they take on SEC Power Georgia in Charlotte. Mr Ed is no longer behind the center but DJ Uiagalelei played more than enough last year to show that he is a Heisman candidate.
2. North Carolina Tar Heels
This week: at VT
The Heels have huge expectations for the 2021 season with Sam Howell at the center. Mack Brown is apparently 85 years old, but has discovered something about the recruiting he does. If he can get the results on the field, the Heels may be able to challenge Clemson.
3. Miami hurricanes
This week: vs. Alabama in Atlanta
Respect to the Hurricanes for planning the tide. If they lose by less than 17, it will likely be considered a win. Deriq King is back for a final year and should have a big year.
4. NC State Wolfpack
This week: vs. USF
Dave Doeren has been in Raleigh for 8 years now and seems to have been on the hotseat for 4 years. USF probably won’t be a big challenge for the Wolfpack this week, but next week’s game on Mississippi state could rekindle the passions of the state fanbase. A loss and they will be passionately ready to chase him out of town.
5. Pittsburgh Panthers
This week: vs. UMass
Kenny Pickett is in his 15th year of college football this season, so the Panthers will have a skilled and experienced QB leading the way. Their defense may be top notch, but keeping up with the attack may be the problem.
6. Virginia Tech Hokies
This week: vs. UNC
All the CFB pundits seem to think Tech will win the Coastal or go 3-9. There’s no in between. Justin Fuente will either continue to be a good match, although apparently he isn’t, or half the team will retire and all hell be fired before the end of the season. Brace yourself!
7. Seminoles in the State of Florida
This week: against our lady
Talk about a first game for sophomore coach Mike Norvell. Norvell has stepped into it a few times in his brief stint at Tallahassee, but all that could be overlooked if he can get the Noles back on track to win games. Is this the year? Probably not, but there are more than enough people willing to try and convince you that it is.
8. Virginia Cavaliers
This week: vs. W&M
There isn’t much confidence in the Hoos this year and most pick them to finish in the Coastal’s bottom rung. After coming in with a defensive pedigree and a great start on that side of the ball, Coach Mendenhall must take the defense back to the top of the conference.
9 (tie). Louisville Cardinals
This week: against be Miss in Atlanta
Another coach in a strange situation, Satterfield tried to jump a few times in the off-season, which has undoubtedly led to some awkward conversations. Malik Cunningham could be a dark horse candidate for ACC Player of the Year if he can get some support from other experienced positions.
9 (tie). Boston College Eagles
This week: vs. Colgate
2nd year head coach Jeff Hafley made quite a splash last year 6-5 (5-5). A fairly easy out conference schedule against Colgate, UMass, Temple and Missouri could put the Eagles 3-1 in ACC play.
11. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
This week: vs. ODU
The Demon Deacons made their 5th bowl game in a row last year, playing in the Dukes Mayo Bowl, even though they went 4-5. This could be another bad year as SP+ currently places the deacons at number 74 with the 67th offense in the country and the 73rd defense.
12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
This week: vs. Northern Illinois
Who has the toughest agenda in the country? That’s right, your yellow jackets. Clemson, UNC, Miami, Notre Dame and Georgia are all on the program. Geoff Collins could make the Jackets make big strides and still not smell a bowl.
13. Syracuse Orange
This week: in Ohio
Dino Babers was the cream of the crop a few years ago after knocking over Clemson and rolling the Orange. Now another bad year could cost him his job. Fortunately for the Orange, Clemson is the only ranked team currently on Cuses’ schedule, so at least that works in his favor.
14. Duke Blue Devils
This week: at Charlotte
David Cutcliffe will probably never be fired given what he’s done at Duke, but the Dukes athletic director,
Kevin White (edit: Google is lying and Dukes Athletic Director is actually Nina King), could hire a basketball coach (Scheyer obviously already chosen) and football coach in the same off-season. The Blue Devils could be absolutely terrible this season with an expected terrible offense.
