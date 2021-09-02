Field hockey set for weekend games with Bryant, Drexel





Field hockey | September 2, 2021 PHILADELPHIA After taking a win in their home opener on Sunday, La Salle field hockey is back home for one more time against Bryant on Friday, September 3 at 3 p.m. before heading out to take on Drexel on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 12.00 EXPLORE THE SCOUTS: In their latest appearance, the Explorers took their first win under a new head coach Martu Loncarica , 3-0 at Merrimack.

, 3-0 at Merrimack. freshman Sofia Plaza scored twice, giving her three goals in her first two collegiate games.

scored twice, giving her three goals in her first two collegiate games. Pla’s opening weekend efforts earned her Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors.

sophomore Tatum Johnson scored the other goal for the Explorers, her first of the season.

scored the other goal for the Explorers, her first of the season. After two games, La Salle is in third place in the A10 in goals per game (2,500), goals (5) and margin (1.00).

sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Curley took her first career win in her third career start on Sunday, and has a goals-to-average of 1.42 with 16 saves in two games. EXPLORE THE BULLDOGS: The Bulldogs come into the game 0-2 after a couple of opening weekend defeats against Providence and UMass Lowell.

Friday’s game will be their third consecutive road race to start the season, beating them 9-0 in two games.

Bryant dropped their opener at Providence 4-0, where they were defeated 23-0.

The Bulldogs then lost 5-0 to UMass Lowell, where they were beaten 24-4.

Goalkeeper Marjin Jaarsma made 25 saves in two starts and stopped shots at a clip of .735. EXPLORE THE DRAGONS: Drexel comes into the game 0-2 after some tight one-goal losses in their opening weekend.

In their season opener, the Dragons fell 1-0 to Longwood, despite four saves from goalkeeper Megan Hadfield.

In their second game, Drexel slipped an early lead in a 3-2 decision against Temple.

Hannah Nihill scored just 40 seconds into the game, but Temple rallied to score the next three goals.

Emily Owens pulled the Dragons inside a goal with just over seven minutes left, but the Owls held out late

